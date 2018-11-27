Crunchbase Joins the Pledge 1% Movement, Makes Commitment to Integrated Philanthropy

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchbase announced today that it has joined Pledge 1%, a corporate philanthropy movement dedicated to making the community a key stakeholder in every business. Spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides, Pledge 1% empowers companies to donate 1% of product, 1% of equity, 1% of profit or 1% of employee time to improve communities around the world.

Crunchbase is joining an impressive network of entrepreneurs and companies across the globe that have committed to philanthropic efforts through the Pledge 1% movement. By pledging 1% of its equity, product, and employee time, Crunchbase is demonstrating a commitment to philanthropic leadership.

Crunchbase is relied on by millions of innovators who need industry trends, investments opportunities, and company information, to do business. These are the innovators who can help bring Pledge 1% to life in their organizations and communities.

Comments on the News

Crunchbase QUOTE: "We are incredibly proud to announce that Crunchbase has joined Pledge 1% as a partner and evangelist," said head of people, Victoria Bubien . "We have the unique opportunity to not only donate our own resources, but also bring the Pledge 1% mission to our millions-strong community of users."

"We are incredibly excited that Crunchbase has taken the pledge," said Amy Lesnick, chief executive of Pledge 1%. "Crunchbase can play a pivotal role in building this movement and promoting a new normal in which all companies—big and small—integrate giving back as a core value in their business."

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is the leading destination where you can discover innovative companies, connect with the people behind them, and uncover new opportunities. Over 50 million professionals--including entrepreneurs, investors, market researchers, and sales people--trust Crunchbase to inform their business decisions. Companies all over the world rely on Crunchbase to power their applications, making over one billion API calls on our platform each year. Our mission is to democratize the way innovators connect to opportunities.

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Rally, Salesforce and Tides to accelerate their shared vision around integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, profit, product and/or employee time for their communities, because pledging a small portion of future success can have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit www.pledge1percent.org .

