Crunchbase Ranks Phinge Founder & CEO Robert DeMaio #1 Globally. Meet him in Las Vegas-Week of CES to Learn About Netverse, Patented App-less Platform

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phinge would like to congratulate its Founder and CEO Robert DeMaio for being ranked #1 globally by Crunchbase.

In addition they rank him #1 in at least 40 of its categories including "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies (Top 10K)"

Mr. DeMaio has over 30 software and hardware granted patents to date.

He will in Las Vegas speaking about Netverse verified AI as well as many important topics like Netverse, Phinge's patented "universal, integrated, codebase," technology and app-less platform to be exclusively accessed through its patented, hardware verification of everyone in it.

If you are going to be in Las Vegas for the CES show in January 2026 and would like to meet Mr. DeMaio or be the first to beta test Phinge's Netverse verified platform and AI or its innovative hardware arriving in 2026, here is your opportunity.

More information will be released soon on how you may be the first in the world to experience the Netverse platform, where all users will own, control and monetize their own data.

Mr. DeMaio will also be there to speak to any interested beta testers and third-party developers for Netverse and will take questions. Currently he is individually ranked #8 globally on Crunchbase as well as ranked #1 in 34 of its categories.

This is a chance as well for current or future developers to preview the benefits of developing for the Netverse platform. Some benefits to developers will be a simpler, more time and cost efficient way to join as a verified third-party platform. All platforms will get a minimum amount of free advertising in advance to promote their goods and services. In addition they will only be charged a 10% fee at the POS, not 15-30% like the duopoly of app stores charge today.

More information will be released soon, including some really cool surprises as well.

The dates will be January 6-9, 2026. You may sign up today to show your potential interest in being the first beta testers for Netverse at https://www.phinge.com/netverseai.html

You may preview Netverse and its patented, magnetically attachable smartphones and devices in this video https://youtu.be/irbro5OUva0?feature=shared

Visit Phinge's websites at https://www.phinge.com

Preview Innovative Hardware like the Magnetically Connectable Smartphones-to-Tablets-to-Gaming System at https://www.phinge.com/phinge-store.html

View Phinge CEO Robert DeMaio's Crunchbase profile here https://www.crunchbase.com/person/robert-charles-demaio

View Phinge's Crunchbase profile here https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/phinge

View Patents Here https://patents.justia.com/search?q=Robert+Charles+DeMaio&page=1

About Phinge Corporation

Phinge was founded and through Netverse® is being developed to disrupt today's outdated App technologies, including the App-store duopoly, by partnering with and giving its users and businesses ownership and control of their data, enhanced privacy and a better overall mobile experience including their ability to monetize it. Phinge through its upcoming patented Netverse App-less technology platform with proprietary AI, will be a better, safer, verified and rewarding alternative platform and technology for users and third party businesses and developers to today's App stores, operating systems and ecosystems of Apple, Google and Android.

