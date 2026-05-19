CrunchCup Secures U.S. Utility Patent

Patent protects CrunchCup's proprietary simultaneous dual-chamber delivery system while strengthening the brand's innovation platform and supporting continued global growth

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrunchCup, the viral consumer product brand known for transforming the way people enjoy cereal and snacks on the go, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,630,349 covering the proprietary simultaneous dual-chamber delivery system behind the CrunchCup product platform.

The newly issued utility patent protects the core functionality that allows separated contents to be delivered simultaneously during consumption — the innovation that powers the signature CrunchCup experience. The patent was officially issued on May 19, 2026.

"This patent represents years of innovation, persistence, and belief in the product," said Cheryl Runsdorf, Owner and CEO of Crunch Tech LLC, parent company of CrunchCup. "CrunchCup has grown from a unique idea into a recognized consumer brand with millions of social media views, national television exposure, and customers around the world. Securing utility patent protection reinforces our commitment to protecting innovation while continuing to expand the brand globally."

CrunchCup has gained widespread attention through viral social media content and national media appearances, including features on The Drew Barrymore Show and Today. The brand has continued expanding across e-commerce, retail, university bookstores, travel, specialty, and international distribution channels.

Unlike design patents, which primarily protect appearance, utility patents protect the underlying systems, methods, and functionality behind an invention. The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,630,349 further strengthens CrunchCup's intellectual property portfolio and supports the company's ongoing efforts to protect the originality and integrity of the brand as the category continues to grow.

The patent, titled "A Cup System for Simultaneous Delivery of Contents from Separated Cups to a Mouth of a User,"covers multiple aspects of the proprietary delivery architecture central to the CrunchCup platform.

CrunchCup products are manufactured through production partnerships in both the United States and China, supporting the brand's continued global growth while maintaining a focus on quality, innovation, and scalability.

The company continues to explore new retail partnerships, licensing opportunities, custom collaborations, and future product innovations built around the CrunchCup platform.

For more information, visit thecrunchcup.com.

About CrunchCup

CrunchCup is a patented portable consumer product brand designed to modernize the cereal and snack experience for people on the go. Built around a proprietary simultaneous dual-chamber delivery system, CrunchCup allows separated contents to be enjoyed together without the need for a bowl or spoon. The brand has generated millions of organic social media views, national media exposure, and growing retail distribution across multiple channels.

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SOURCE Crunch Tech, LLC (The CrunchCup)