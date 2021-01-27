CrunchTime Acquires DiscoverLink, Adding Talent Development to Its Restaurant Management Platform

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., the leading back-of-house operations platform provider for the restaurant industry, announces the acquisition of DiscoverLink, Inc., a pioneer in restaurant-focused e-learning solutions. The combined organization will provide an end-to-end Performance Management Platform that will not only enable companies to optimize all aspects of their food and beverage operations, but also support the ongoing training and professional enrichment of every team member through an integrated suite of talent management tools.

DiscoverLink has worked with more than 400 restaurant brands in developing their e-learning solutions, providing:

A hospitality-focused Learning Management System (LMS)

A content library with more than 100 customizable courses

Custom content development

Consulting services

In addition, they offer a rich Learning Record Store (LRS) that will enable CrunchTime to leverage machine learning to ensure operators have the right person with the right skills on the right job at the right time.

"This partnership joins two companies with highly complementary offerings, and a shared passion for driving great outcomes for the hospitality industry," said Bill Bellissimo, president and founder of CrunchTime. "Together, we'll be a game-changer for customers by helping them optimize their staff competency and retention, while efficiently driving value from their food and labor operations — all of which are critical to restaurant success. DiscoverLink and CrunchTime are a perfect fit."

CrunchTime clients will be able to leverage DiscoverLink's world-class LMS and content library, focused on compliance and leadership development programs for every level of the organization, from hourly employees through multi-unit leaders. DiscoverLink clients will now have access to an end-to-end restaurant management platform that includes inventory, supply chain management, a full suite of labor scheduling, optimization and compliance tools, and rich real-time operational analytics. Comprehensive interoperability design for the platforms will be announced in the coming months.

"CrunchTime shares our strong commitment to client success, and we are happy to have this opportunity to join an organization with the same customer-centric philosophy that we have employed over our 19-year history," said John Poulos, president and co-founder of DiscoverLink, Inc. "The combination of our product portfolios and our highly experienced teams will be a tremendous asset to clients as they focus on growth in 2021."

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

About CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc.

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., a Battery Ventures company, provides a comprehensive restaurant back office solution that simplifies and automates food and labor operations. By driving the flow of information throughout the organization, CrunchTime ensures operators make timely, fact-based decisions that help brands reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their foodservice operations. For over 25 years, CrunchTime has enabled restaurant chains of all sizes to scale efficiently and save money. For more information, visit https://www.crunchtime.com

About DiscoverLink

DiscoverLink, Inc. is the pioneer in learning and development technology for the hospitality industry, offering a unique combination of content and technology solutions supported by extensive industry expertise and unparalleled support. Founded in 2002, DiscoverLink has delivered e-learning solutions for more than 400 hospitality brands by partnering with its clients to customize solutions that combine its library of more than 100 hospitality-specific training courses, with custom-developed courses, and a learning management system optimized for the industry. For more information, visit https://www.discoverlink.com

