CrunchTime! Appoints New Technology & Marketing Leaders

BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., the leading back-of-house operations platform provider for the restaurant industry, has expanded its executive leadership team, appointing Jonathan Quint as Vice President of Infrastructure and Pamela Robertson as Vice President of Marketing.

"CrunchTime! constantly strives to fuel our customers' operational success, making it critical that we have best-in-class talent on board to help us execute," said Bill Bellissimo, president and founder of CrunchTime!. "Jonathan and Pamela, who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our leadership team, will be focused on ensuring that our customers are fully supported and positioned to thrive."

Quint is a transformative technology and information security leader who previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Data Axle, where he was responsible for infrastructure, development and security. Prior to that, he was SVP of Information Services at Grand Circle Travel where he led all IT functions for a variety of hospitality customers. Quint will ensure that CrunchTime!'s client base can effectively and securely leverage the back-of-house hospitality platform's robust and scalable solutions.

Prior to joining CrunchTime!, Robertson was SVP of Global B2B Marketing at TransUnion, where she managed a variety of marketing functions worldwide. Previously, she led brand and content teams at Experian Marketing Services that designed and delivered compelling thought leadership to a variety of hospitality and consumer brands. In her new role, Robertson will extend CrunchTime!'s brand, subject matter expertise and solutions into the market, with the goal of enhancing the knowledge and operational success of customers.

"We've realized record growth during an incredibly challenging period," said Bellissimo. "Adding Jonathan and Pamela to our leadership team reinforces our commitment to delivering industry leading solutions and service to both our established customer base and the exciting new partners we are onboarding."

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., a Battery Ventures company, provides a comprehensive restaurant back office solution that simplifies and automates food and labor operations. By driving the flow of information throughout the organization, CrunchTime! ensures operators make timely, fact-based decisions that help brands reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their foodservice operations. For over 25 years, CrunchTime! has enabled restaurant chains of all sizes to scale efficiently and save money. For more information, visit https://www.crunchtime.com/.

