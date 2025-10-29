Crunchtime Insights Breaks Down Data Silos for Restaurant Groups

New Data Correlation Opportunities Unlock Operational Insights for Better Decisions

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchtime, the leading provider of operations management solutions for the restaurant industry, today announced the launch of Crunchtime Insights, a new analytics and data visualization solution that allows customers to centralize, correlate, and analyze operations data from multiple sources.

Crunchtime Insights

The solution brings together POS, inventory, labor, task, and audit data to provide a complete picture of operational performance and a single source of truth across the business. This enables operators to instantly identify and investigate operational challenges to make informed, effective decisions.

"Previously, we had to manually add data together from two platforms to analyze labor correctly. Crunchtime Insights allows us to build reporting that combines all data (sales, labor, COGs) into one format and accurately report on various KPIs," said Dennis Ogaard Sr. Manager of Operations at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. "Over the last 22 months, we have seen significant improvements in our COGs and Labor performance."

The combination of data elements from multiple sources provides opportunities to create new correlations beyond what was previously possible. For example, customers can construct reports that look at questions like:

How do higher or lower food safety task completion rates impact overall sales for each location?

If audit scores increase, do sales at those locations also increase over time?

Does the adoption of employee-facing technology for task management and scheduling positively impact employee retention?

Do stores that use automated temperature monitoring technology have less food waste?

Crunchtime Insights eliminates the need for manual exports and fragmented systems, leveraging report templates that automatically pull data from multiple sources, helping brands scale their data infrastructure without a data science team. A new unified metrics view provides visualizations that analyze trends across a customer's entire business and compare performance across different locations.

"Crunchtime Insights lets our customers easily analyze operational performance at scale from every level of the organization," said Brian Herr, Senior Vice President of Product for Crunchtime. "By correlating data across systems, they can discover new insights to understand the drivers of over- and under-performance."

During the coming year, Crunchtime plans to continue expanding the data available in Crunchtime Insights, drawing from sources such as training and kitchen throughput data.

About Crunchtime

With Crunchtime, the world's top restaurant brands achieve ops excellence in every location. Crunchtime software is used in over 150,000 locations in 100+ countries to manage inventory, staff scheduling, learning and development, food safety, operational tasks, and audits. Through its recent merger with QSR Automations, Crunchtime has expanded its offerings to include kitchen automation and guest management solutions. Crunchtime enables customers, including Chipotle, Culver's, Domino's, Dunkin', Five Guys, and P.F. Chang's to control food and labor costs and deliver great guest experiences by providing the real-time data and tools essential for profitable, scalable growth. Learn more at www.crunchtime.com .

SOURCE Crunchtime