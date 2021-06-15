CrunchTime! Promotes Rob Mueller to CFO

BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., the leading back-of-house operations platform provider for the restaurant industry, has announced the promotion of Rob Mueller to Chief Financial Officer.

Mueller, who joined the organization in May of 2018 as Vice President of Finance, has built a best-in-class finance function during a period of record growth, according to Bill Bellissimo, president and founder of CrunchTime.

"Rob earned this well-deserved promotion by providing a strong vision for our financial operations, then instituting disciplines that enable us to scale in a fast-paced, dynamic environment," Bellissimo said. "He's an exceptional professional and operator who embodies what being a leader at CrunchTime is all about."

Mueller is responsible for CrunchTime's accounting, finance, billing, human resources, business systems, data engineering, and reporting and analytics functions. Prior to joining CrunchTime, he held several positions, including Vice President of Finance at SingleHop, a leading hosted IT infrastructure and cloud computing services company based in Chicago. Mueller has a BA in Finance from The Ohio State University.

With the hospitality industry on the rebound following the pandemic, Bellissimo noted that the CrunchTime team remains laser-focused on execution. "Our mission is to help our customers improve their operations, drive efficiencies and increase profits" he said. "Having strong leaders like Rob on our team is absolutely critical as we continue to transform the way business gets done in the restaurant industry."

