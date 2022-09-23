Crunchy Bridge Now Available in Google Cloud Marketplace

Crunchy Bridge, a developer-friendly Postgres database service backed by Crunchy Data enterprise support, is now available through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data , the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL, is proud to announce the availability of Crunchy Bridge on Google Cloud Marketplace, an online storefront that lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace allows users to find top solutions integrated with Google Cloud to accelerate their digital transformation. The availability of Crunchy Bridge now gives users a fully managed Postgres service from the Postgres experts at Crunchy Data, including:

Built-in backups and disaster recovery

Encryption at rest and in transit

In place Postgres version upgrades

Multi-AZ high availability

Rich set of extensions including PL/Python with data science libraries

Pause/Resume

Postgres Container Apps

Full super user access

"Crunchy Bridge is the leading fully managed Postgres service for developers at organizations of all sizes," said SVP of Product Craig Kerstiens. "The Google Cloud Marketplace enables us to partner with Google to bring Crunchy Bridge's market leading Postgres experience natively to its users."

Crunchy Bridge sits alongside Crunchy Data's leading Postgres technology including: Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes, a cloud-native Postgres solution built with PGO, the Crunchy Postgres Operator, that enables on-demand and production ready Postgres on Kubernetes; and Crunchy HA PostgreSQL, a powerful "always on" clustered Postgres solution for VM-based environments featuring advanced automation for deployment and maintenance. With Crunchy Data, enterprises now have the ultimate choice in Postgres management and the ability to modernize their data infrastructure for modern applications.

You can get started with Crunchy Bridge through Google Cloud Marketplace today by visiting our Apps page .

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open-source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com .

SOURCE Crunchy Data