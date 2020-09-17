Crunchy Data Announces Fully Managed Cloud Postgres Database Service

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C runchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL — is proud to announce the launch of Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed cloud Postgres service available today on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Crunchy Bridge was developed to fill the need of a more sophisticated, fully managed database service and focuses on bringing the power of Postgres, the world's most advanced open source database, to all developers.

Crunchy Bridge differs from other cloud database services by going beyond the basics and providing at its core, a trusted database with high availability, automatic backups, point-in-time recovery, encryption in transit and at rest, and is configured to be production-ready. Users can select a cloud provider of their choice and choose to replicate across clouds, making migrations as simple as a click of a button.

"When it comes to your data - trust and reliability are important factors. With Crunchy Bridge you have a full team of Postgres experts behind you," said SVP of Bridge Craig Kerstiens. "From engineers that author and contribute to key Postgres tools like PostGIS, pgBackRest, pgMonitor, and pg_partman as well as core Postgres itself, you know that if you need support, you'll be able to get it with Crunchy Data."

Crunchy Bridge allows for more advanced learning on your database with language support of PL/pgSQL, PL/Python and PL/R. In addition, Postgres extensions allow the database to add new data types, new functions, and new functionality without waiting on a release of the Postgres core.

Crunchy Bridge expands Crunchy Data's repertoire of Postgres offerings to now provide flexibility in the cloud with its portable managed service, the ability to manage internal cloud-native infrastructure with the Crunchy PostgreSQL for Kubernetes, and ease of setup and management of on-premise, VM-based deployments with Crunchy High Availability PostgreSQL. This new offering gives enterprises the ultimate choice in Postgres management and provides the ability to modernize infrastructure as needed.

Crunchy Bridge also provides peace of mind with the full team of Crunchy Data Postgres experts available for 24/7 support. The experienced team of support engineers that consist of top Postgres contributors, help ensure that enterprises effectively leverage PostgreSQL at scale.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is also a provider of cloud native PostgreSQL – producing open source, cloud-agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

