Crunchy Data Announces The Release Of The Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator 3.0 With Focus On Automated Database Management With Kubernetes

Since the first release of the Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator in March 2017, Crunchy Data has been a leader in development and adoption of the Operator Framework SDK, an open source project launched by Red Hat and the Kubernetes community. With unsurpassed expertise in PostgreSQL database management, the team at Crunchy Data has successfully automated many important data management functions needed to run a personalized database-as-a-service, such as provisioning and scaling database clusters, applying security controls, major and minor version upgrades, designating resource and zone deployment preferences, and providing administrative tools such as load balancing and monitoring.

"Through our collaboration with Red Hat, Crunchy Data is able to provide its customers with the freedom of choice for how they deploy open source PostgreSQL, whether their setup is on-premise or in a public cloud. Our team takes great pride in creating open source tools that enables enterprises to more effectively and securely deploy their PostgreSQL clusters in a scalable, modern, cloud-agnostic environment," said Paul Laurence, Co-Founder and President of Crunchy Data.

"With the power of Kubernetes Operators, ISVs within the Red Hat ecosystem, like Crunchy Data, can automate their services at scale in a Red Hat OpenShift environment," said Chris Morgan, global technical director, OpenShift Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat. "Operators enable OpenShift to not only be a priority deployment target for ISV solutions, but a catalyst to empower those solutions to operate on OpenShift as they would on the public cloud in terms of maintainability, flexibility, and upgradeability."

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source, object-relational database system with more than 20 years of active development and a strong global development community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL's proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness. Providing PostgreSQL support with the Operator SDK naturally extends the capabilities of PostgreSQL in the enterprise and allows more organizations to continue to adopt and deploy secure open source systems in mission-critical environments.

Crunchy Data will be showcasing the Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator on OpenShift at Red Hat Summit 2018 at Booth #630 as well as Partner Theater in the Ecosystem Expo Hall with a presentation on "Scaling Your Own Secure PostgreSQL-as-a-Service with OpenShift" by Jeff McCormick, Director of Container Architecture for Crunchy Data. For more information about the Crunchy PostgreSQL Operator please visit https://www.crunchydata.com/products/crunchy-postgresql-for-kubernetes

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data is the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise PostgreSQL technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced true open source RDBMS on the market. Crunchy Data is a leading provider of cloud native PostgreSQL – providing open source, cloud-agnostic PostgreSQL-as-a-Service solutions. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com

Red Hat, the Shadowman logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunchy-data-announces-the-release-of-the-crunchy-postgresql-operator-3-0-with-focus-on-automated-database-management-with-kubernetes-300643516.html

SOURCE Crunchy Data Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crunchydata.com

