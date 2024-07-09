Crunchy Data Brings Iceberg to Managed Postgres

This latest release of the company's new tool for querying data lakes using Postgres, Crunchy Bridge for Analytics, gives users the ability to query Iceberg files as well as other enhancements.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source Postgres technology and products, today announced the ability to query Apache Iceberg data directly from Postgres, as well as other enhancements, in connection with its latest release of Crunchy Bridge for Analytics.

Apache Iceberg is a high-performance file format used for efficiently managing huge analytic tables. Iceberg has quickly emerged as a standard for storing diverse datasets across a variety of industries. With the latest release of Crunchy Bridge for Analytics, users can easily set up foreign tables that read Iceberg files to run fast analytical queries. Support for Apache Iceberg builds on earlier support for Parquet, CSV, or JSON files in object storage such as Amazon S3.

Initially released in April 2024 , Crunchy Bridge for Analytics , gives users the ability to retrieve and interact with their data lake using PostgreSQL commands through extensions and a vectorized, parallel query engine. This tool is available today within Crunchy Bridge, Crunchy Data's fully managed cloud Postgres service.

Other enhancements in this latest release of Crunchy Bridge for Analytics include support for full SQL pushdown, which results in richer support for complex analytical reporting requirements.

"Native querying of Iceberg files further extends the value of Crunchy Bridge's growing analytics capabilities," said Craig Kerstiens, Crunchy Data Chief Product Officer. "The ability to natively query data like Iceberg tables or Parquet files where they live is an exciting advancement. Combined with Crunchy Bridge's saved queries, built-in connection pooling, VPC, container apps, and much more, makes Crunchy Bridge the leading platform for developers to run production Postgres."

Crunchy Bridge users can provision Crunchy Bridge for Analytics clusters directly from their existing Crunchy Bridge accounts. To learn more about Crunchy Bridge for Analytics or get started, visit https://www.crunchybridge.com.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge , a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com .

