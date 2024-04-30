Crunchy Data Introduces Postgres Query Engine for Data Lakes, Crunchy Bridge for Analytics

Crunchy Bridge for Analytics gives users the ability to store and query large amounts of historical data in a cost-effective way.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source Postgres technology and products, today announced a new offering, Crunchy Bridge for Analytics. Crunchy Bridge for Analytics gives users the ability to retrieve and interact with their data lake using PostgreSQL commands, through extensions and a vectorized, parallel query engine. This tool is available today within Crunchy Bridge, Crunchy Data's fully managed cloud Postgres service.

Users can easily set up foreign tables that point directly to Parquet, CSV, or JSON files in object storage, without having to specify which columns are in the file(s) and run very fast analytical queries. Additionally, Crunchy Bridge for Analytics comes with powerful data import and export capabilities to and from Amazon S3 object storage, enabling easily created regular or temporary tables from files in object storage, load additional data, or export tables and query results back into object storage. And of course, users also have access to all the existing benefits of Crunchy Bridge, an enterprise-grade fully managed PostgreSQL service, including saved queries, built-in connection pooling, VPC, container apps, and much more.

"Crunchy Bridge for Analytics streamlines the user experience of implementing analytics workflows, minimizing the need for potentially fragile and expensive integrations with third party analytics and data movement tools, while bringing cost efficiencies," said Craig Kerstiens, Crunchy Data Chief Product Officer. "Crunchy Bridge for Analytics brings the power of PostgreSQL features and extensions to users existing data lakes, allowing users to build sophisticated analytics pipelines entirely in PostgreSQL."

Crunchy Bridge users can provision Crunchy Bridge for Analytics clusters directly from their existing Crunchy Bridge accounts. To learn more about Crunchy Bridge for Analytics and get started, visit www.crunchybridge.com.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted Open Source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge, a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

SOURCE Crunchy Data