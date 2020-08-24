CRU's leading HRC index successfully completes an independent audit of its data providers

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with CRU's commitment to accuracy and continuous improvement, another independent audit of CRU's HRC data providers has been completed. This latest audit was carried out by independent professional services company PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC). It has demonstrated CRU's, and our data providers', commitment to reinforcing the integrity and quality of the industry's HRC price index.

Results indicate that the integrity of the index is strong, with overall compliance with required methodology and definitions. Data providers had a strong understanding of the importance of following clear specifications, and reporting in a consistent manner. Nevertheless, there are areas CRU wants to take forward with data providers and the market at large and we reaffirm our commitment to providing the very best service to this important industry.

"We are committed to underpinning, supporting and maintaining the integrity and quality of the industry's leading HRC price index. Completing this latest independent audit does just that and has reconfirmed the integrity of the price." CRU CEO David Trafford said.

"While CRU has processes that follow IOSCO Principles, we go further than that when it comes to our US Midwest HRC price - CRU is the only PRA to audit its data providers using a third-party audit firm. As you might expect, a rigorous approach was developed, including questionnaire, site visits and inspection of evidence." CRU's Compliance Lead Claire Ballak added.

CRU US Midwest HRC/flat-rolled methodology key features

Exclusively transaction-based data - the market preference

Weekly (not daily) pricing - the industry preference, again confirmed by independent market research

Balanced across buyers and sellers, with dozens of data providers

Third-party auditors assess CRU processes and audit data providers

Expert industry analysts based in Pittsburgh apply expert judgment informed by a depth of steel industry experience and understanding

apply expert judgment informed by a depth of steel industry experience and understanding IOSCO adherence and broader price governance and compliance are overseen by CRU's dedicated Compliance Lead

