LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this Spotlight, CRU explores the past four decades of US Midwest HRC prices and events that have helped shape the market.

Serving the market for 40 years

CRU's US Midwest HRC price - Proudly serving the market for 40 years (PRNewsfoto/CRU)

CRU has a long-established and proud history of serving the US market with its price and analysis services. January 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of CRU's US Midwest HRC price, often referred to by the market as 'The CRU'.

Founded in 1969 as a specialist copper research company, CRU began analysing the steel market in 1980, issuing its first price assessment in January of that year. The first price assessed, in nominal terms, was $326 /s.ton. If we adjusted this number for inflation to put in context of today, it equates to $1,079 /s.ton

Over an extended period, analysing the real price has helped us to better understand the market as well as its underlying volatility. The CRU has been published over a period when many important events in the US steel industry's long and colourful life have occurred. Following are some of these events arranged under eras as shown.

Decline - September 1984

Reagan seeks voluntary restraint agreements to cut steel imports.

Implemented with 25 exporting countries in order to limit imports of finished steel products to an 18.5% share of the US market from 1985-1989.

Read the full story:

https://www.crugroup.com/knowledge-and-insights/spotlights/2020/crus-us-midwest-hrc-price-proudly-serving-the-market-for-40-years/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

SOURCE CRU