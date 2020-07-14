Crush Capital Announces "Going Public," the First Streaming Series That Allows Viewers to Invest in Private Companies As They Attempt to List on NASDAQ

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crush Capital, a pioneering fintech firm, today announced a breakthrough 10-week original series called "Going Public," which follows the stories of five entrepreneurs working to raise capital and take their companies public to Nasdaq through Regulation A+ IPOs.

For the first time ever, "Going Public" will give viewers around the world the opportunity to invest in the five featured companies at the Regulation A+ IPO price. Existing customers and fans can now invest in the companies they know and admire alongside institutional investors as the series unfolds. The series begins as the leadership of featured companies connect the audience to their vision, mission, and values. Viewers get behind the scenes as founders take their companies out on a public roadshow, seek guidance from notable mentors along the way, and watch with anticipation to find out if the companies complete their Regulation A+ IPOs.

Banking Partner: ROTH Capital Partners

An investment banking firm dedicated to the small-cap public market, Roth Capital Partners is expected to diligence, price and underwrite the IPOs in Season 1 pursuant to SEC Regulation A+, which was established under the JOBS Act of 2012.

"We look forward to participating with Crush Capital on the 'Going Public' series," said Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital. "We believe that institutional pricing, firm commitment underwriting, and aftermarket support will help advance the Regulation A+ offering process as envisioned by the JOBS Act."

Distribution Partner: Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Season 1 will be exclusively digitally streamed on Entrepreneur.com, which boasts 14 million monthly unique visitors in the US and abroad. Viewers can invest online as they watch the series on Entrepreneur.com, as well as via smart TVs and app-enabled devices via Facebook Watch, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku.

Entrepreneur Media promotions will include driving awareness of individual episodes; press releases; mobile push notifications; and marketing across its Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram accounts, reaching their 13.6 million followers.

"We're thrilled to share 'Going Public' with our audience of business owners who can relate to the show's inspiring stories of entrepreneurs striving to take their ventures to the next level," said Ryan Shea, CEO of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. "Entrepreneurs at every stage of business will get a valuable look into the journey of listing on an exchange through the lens of the founders featured on the show. To top it off, Going Public's groundbreaking format deepens the experience by giving viewers a chance to support entrepreneurial businesses like theirs by investing in their Regulation A+ IPOs."

Production Partner: INE Entertainment

An Emmy-nominated production studio based in Studio City, California, INE Entertainment will produce Season 1 of "Going Public." Mark Koops and Eric Day have been on the cutting edge of innovative content for 15 years. Together, they're responsible for developing and creating thousands of hours of programming, including The Biggest Loser (NBC), MasterChef (FOX), @Summerbreak, The Crossroads of History, and Making a Scene with James Franco.

"Crush Capital has created an incredible opportunity, giving American entrepreneurs and everyday investors a first-of-its-kind platform to catapult great companies to the next level, together," said Eric Day, executive producer and managing partner of INE Entertainment. "'Going Public' is going to deliver many great stories, as well as invaluable insights to the Entrepreneur audience, as they get to see these real American entrepreneurs endeavor to put their business ambitions in the hands of engaged, passionate consumers who want to see them succeed. This is the future, and this is one way we can rebuild America the right way."

"Our mission is to democratize access to investment opportunities for everyday Americans," said Darren Marble, Going Public series co-creator and co-CEO of Crush Capital. "'Going Public' levels the playing field for retail investors, providing unfettered access to the extraordinary world of Regulation A+ IPOs. We're also proud to spotlight exceptional founders and give them a platform to inspire millions of viewers who can now invest and become brand ambassadors.

"In the spirit of transparency, viewers get a front row seat to the action, as entrepreneurs embark on their capital raising journey, aspiring to achieve their Regulation A+ IPO," said Todd Goldberg, Going Public series co-creator and co-CEO of Crush Capital. "We're creating a retail investor renaissance by allowing viewers from around the world to invest in any featured company while they're watching, at the Regulation A+ IPO price. As America's economic comeback story takes shape, we're leveraging the power of the Regulation A+ IPO, which makes 'Going Public' possible."

About "Going Public"

"Going Public" follows the stories of five entrepreneurs as they raise capital and take their companies public. For the first time ever, "Going Public" will give viewers around the world an opportunity to invest in the Regulation A+ IPOs of the five featured companies while they watch.

Season 1 will be exclusively distributed and promoted by Entrepreneur.com, which boasts 14 million monthly unique visitors in the US and abroad.

For more information and to apply to be featured on the show, please visit goingpublic.com . Follow "Going Public" on Twitter at @goingpublic .

About Crush Capital

Co-founded by Darren Marble and Todd Goldberg, Crush Capital is a pioneering fintech firm with a mission to democratize access to investment opportunities and usher in a retail investor renaissance. Follow Crush Capital on LinkedIn at @crushcapital .

As the creator of the "Going Public" series, Crush Capital empowers retail investors by providing access to Regulation A+ IPOs and other financial products on goingpublic.com . For more information, please visit crushcapital.com .

About Roth Capital

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, institutional sales & trading, market-making services, corporate access and conferences. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

About Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Entrepreneur is the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset and lifestyle of entrepreneurship. For 43 years, Entrepreneur has helped business leaders start, run and grow their ventures. Today, the brand helps fuel creative ideas and strategize breakthrough growth plans with how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, consulting services, and more.

Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com , GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide.

About INE Entertainment

Mark Koops and Eric Day have been on the cutting edge of innovative content for more than 15 years. Together they're responsible for developing, creating, and showrunning thousands of hours of programming, including unscripted TV juggernauts (The Biggest Loser, Masterchef) and recent streaming & cable hits like Disney+'s Be Our Chef, Discovery's The Great Global Cleanup with Zac Efron, and TLC's Something Borrowed, Something New. Their experience extends beyond television into groundbreaking non-linear and interactive programming such as groundbreaking real-time doc series @Summerbreak, Emmy-nominated hybrid comedy Making a Scene with James Franco, and athlete-entrepreneur series MVP starring Rob Gronkowski.

