Crush Capital Raises Additional $2.75 Million for Interactive Streaming Series 'Going Public,' Launching in October

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crush Capital Inc., the pioneering fintech company behind the upcoming streaming series "Going Public," today announced $2.75 million in new funding to accelerate the show's development and advance its goal of bringing IPO and pre-IPO investing to retail investors around the world.

The new round of funding is being provided by AYA Capital Holdings, LLC, with participation from Zilliqa Capital and Terraform Capital, bringing total funding for "Going Public" to $6 million. AYA Capital Holdings is managed by Dov Hershberg and Sam Schwed. The show is created by Todd Goldberg and Darren Marble, co-founders and co-CEOs of Crush Capital Inc.

AYA Capital Holdings' Dov Hershberg said "We believe in Darren and Todd's vision to democratize investing through media and entertainment, and specifically, through the 'Going Public' series. We're excited to lead their latest round of financing."

Marble noted, "Our thesis is simple: the future of capital markets is content driven. This infusion of capital accelerates our time to market and enables us to advance the buildout of our platform."

Previously, more than 30 investors participated in the oversubscribed Seed round announced in February, which raised more than $3.2 million. Investors included Arlan Hamilton, managing partner of diversity-focused VC fund Backstage Capital, Chris Burch, co-founder of iconic fashion brand Tory Burch, and Walter Cruttenden, the co-founder and chairman of micro-investing app Acorns.

Aaron Wolko, senior investment advisor to Crush Capital, commented "There has never been a better time to debut a series like 'Going Public.' Retail investors around the world demand and deserve exposure to private companies. As a result, we're seeing strong institutional and VC interest in Crush Capital's paradigm-shifting approach to retail investing."

"Going Public" chronicles a diverse group of company founders on their drama-filled journeys to raise capital from big-name investors and the viewing public alike in pursuit of a Nasdaq listing. Its 10-episode premiere season will be hosted by Lauren Simmons, the youngest-ever female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the 2nd Black female to have ever held the position. Prominent business leaders appear on-camera as mentors, including Priceline entrepreneur Jeff Hoffman, Schmidt's Naturals founder Jaime Schmidt, and Josh Snow, founder of SNOW, a nine-figure oral care cosmetics brand.

Companies featured on "Going Public" will be seeking investment through a public offering under the Regulation A+ securities exemption. To date, two companies have been announced as participating in the first season of the show: NexGenT, an innovative IT academy offering students deferred tuition, and Proven Skincare, an AI-powered line of personalized beauty products. An additional three late-stage startups will be announced over the summer.

About "Going Public"

"Going Public" will stream to Entrepreneur.com's 20 million monthly visitors this Fall. It will be produced by Emmy-nominated production studio INE Entertainment, founded by Eric Day and Mark Koops, whose credits include "MasterChef" and "The Biggest Loser."

About Crush Capital Inc.

Co-founded by Darren Marble and Todd Goldberg, Crush Capital Inc. is a pioneering fintech firm with a mission to democratize access to investment opportunities and usher in a retail investor renaissance. As the creator of "Going Public," Crush Capital empowers retail investors by increasing access to Regulation A+ IPOs and other financial products on goingpublic.com.

