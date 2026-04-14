Crush Security Launches as the Cybersecurity Industry's First Unbiased Intelligence Platform without the cost--Built by Operators, Designed for CISOs

Veteran-founded firm brings 60+ years of combined security leadership to a platform that eliminates the conflict of interest at the heart of the cybersecurity industry, the partner ecosystem.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crush Security Group today announced its official launch as a cybersecurity intelligence platform built specifically for CISOs, Risk, and Procurement teams who are tired of getting little tangible value from their current partners and resellers. Crush Security enters the market with a platform model that separates advisory from commission to bring back the trust in trusted advisors.

The Problem Crush Solves

Crush Security. The first platform for buying technology where you validate software with data before you ever hear the pitch.

Security leaders managing $100k–$300M security budgets are routinely steered toward tools and strategies that serve their vendors — not their programs. Value-added resellers earn margin on what they sell. Advisory firms grow through recurring retainers. Independent assessors lack the platform data to make cross-client recommendations. The result: fragmented tool stacks, duplicated spend, and compliance programs built on assumptions rather than evidence.

Crush Security was built to close that gap.

The Platform

Crush Security operates across five interconnected ecosystems:

Readiness & Assessments — Independent gap analysis and compliance readiness using your data with no vendor affiliation.

Independent gap analysis and compliance readiness using your data with no vendor affiliation. Auditing Body — Third-party audit capabilities that validate posture without selling the fix.

Third-party audit capabilities that validate posture without selling the fix. Unbiased Software Resell — Technology procurement guided by program fit, not margin targets, and the ability for CISOs to use the platform regardless of whether they purchase from Crush Security.

Technology procurement guided by program fit, not margin targets, and the ability for CISOs to use the platform regardless of whether they purchase from Crush Security. AI Threat Intelligence — Continuous threat intel with automated framework mapping across NIST, PCI, SOC 2, HITRUST, UCF, ISO 27001, CMMC, pand dozens more constantly coming out.

Continuous threat intel with automated framework mapping across NIST, PCI, SOC 2, HITRUST, UCF, ISO 27001, CMMC, pand dozens more constantly coming out. Adaptive Security Intelligence — Every customer's environment is unique. The platform learns from each program — adapting recommendations to the customer's industry, regulatory requirements, and risk profile while benchmarking anonymously against peer organizations to surface blind spots that no single-client assessment can find.

At the center of the platform is Cassandra, Crush Security's AI-powered intelligence advisor. Cassandra operates as a conversational interface — security leaders ask questions in plain language, and the platform searches across the customer's deployed vendor stack, a proprietary vendor intelligence catalog organized across 65 distinct cybersecurity product categories, compliance framework mappings, a dedicated threat intelligence engine, and anonymized cross-client benchmarking data. Every response includes citations to the specific sources that support each claim. When Cassandra recommends vendors, it provides fit scores based on the customer's actual environment — their cloud provider, compliance requirements, team size, and existing tools — not a generic industry ranking. And every recommendation is reviewed by a human security consultant before it reaches the customer.

Each engagement feeds the Crush data flywheel — a proprietary intelligence loop that sharpens future recommendations by aggregating anonymized, cross-client security program data. The more the platform is used, the more precise its guidance becomes.

"We have listened to challenges from dozens of CISOs who sit in the chair. We understand what it feels like to have a partner or VAR walk in and recommend the product they know top of mind or make the most money on. Crush was built to be the partner we wished we had if WE were the CISO — one that gives you the answer based on data without bias."

— Joshua Jones, CEO & Co-Founder, Crush Security Group

Why Now

The cybersecurity market is projected to exceed $520 billion in annual spend by 2026. Despite record investment, breach frequency and dwell times remain stubbornly high. The industry's diagnosis problem — over-reliance on commission-incentivized recommendations — is a structural flaw that spending alone cannot fix. Crush Security offers a different architecture: services, software, and threat intelligence under one roof, with no single revenue stream driving the recommendation.

"Security leaders don't need more tools. They need better decisions. That's what we built — a platform that makes the right call, not the most profitable one."

— Joshua Johnson, CTO & Co-Founder, Crush Security Group

The Business Model: Value Without Additional Cost

Crush Security generates revenue the same way the rest of the industry does — through software resell margins and fees for security services. The difference is what that revenue is required to do: fund an independent platform that serves the customer's program, not the partner's quota.

The core commitment is straightforward: the dollar a customer was already planning to spend — on a software license, an assessment, or a service engagement — is the same dollar that gives them access to the full Crush Security platform. Assessments, auditing, unbiased technology procurement, and AI-powered threat intelligence are not upsells. They are included. Crush does not charge organizations more to get more. The added value is the baseline.

This model is a deliberate redefinition of what a security partner is obligated to deliver. Risk-based decisions backed by data and intelligence — not vendor opinions, not margin-driven recommendations — should be the standard every organization receives. Crush Security is building that standard.

"We are not asking organizations to spend more money. We are asking them to get more for the money they were already going to spend on a service or product purchase. That's the new future for the partner ecosystem — and we're holding ourselves to it first."

— Clayton Riness, COO & Co-Founder, Crush Security Group

Quotes from CISOs

"In financial services, every decision carries regulatory weight, reputational exposure, and board-level scrutiny. We've spent years building security programs on fragmented data, vendor noise, and instinct. The result: tool sprawl, coverage gaps, and teams that are busy but not effective. Crush Security changes what's possible. Threat intelligence, compliance posture, and tool validation in one platform. The full picture before the decision, not after the event. It's not about how many tools you have. It's about whether they're actually working. Crush gives you that answer."

— Yonesy Nunez, Former Chief Information Security Officer, DTCC | Jack Henry | Wells Fargo

"As a practitioner and long-tenured CISO, I've watched the industry struggle for over a decade to answer one fundamental question: where is the actual value in our partners? Crush Security answers it — not with a pitch, but with a platform. The fact that every customer gets full access just for doing business with them is exactly the standard this industry has needed."

— Chris Roche, Former Chief Information Security Officer, NextEra | General Electric

"Most security teams don't have a tooling problem, but rather have a cohesion problem. Disconnected solutions create noise, gaps, and make it harder to turn data into decisions. Crush Security is taking an AI-first approach to unify assessment, validation, and vendor intelligence into a single decision framework. That's directionally where the industry needs to go with less fragmentation, more clarity, and better decision support for security leaders."

— Jason Lish, Chief Information Security Officer, Cisco

About Crush Security Group

Crush Security Group is a cybersecurity intelligence platform built for CISOs and security leaders who need unbiased guidance across assessments, auditing, technology procurement, and AI-powered threat intelligence. At the center of the platform is Cassandra, an AI-powered intelligence advisor that delivers risk-based decisions backed by data, citations, and human consultant review — not vendor opinions. The Crush data flywheel aggregates cross-client intelligence to continuously sharpen program recommendations. Crush Security is veteran-owned, operator-built, and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SOURCE Crush Security Group Inc