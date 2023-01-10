Crushing equipment market; Growth opportunities led by Astec Industries Inc. and Caterpillar Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crushing equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 488.68 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.27%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the use of artificial sand for construction work, rising demand for housing projects globally, and stability in crude oil prices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crushing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global crushing equipment market as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Astec Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, IROCK Crushers, Komatsu Mining Corp., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Mormak Equipment Inc., R.R. EQUIPMENT Co., Rock Engineered Machinery Co. Inc., Sandvik AB, SCREEN MACHINE INDUSTRIES LLC, Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, thyssenkrupp AG, and Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (jaw crushers, roller crushers, cone crushers, and others), end-user (mining, quarrying, recycling, construction and infrastructure, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Jaw crushers

The jaw crushers segment was valued at USD 771.69 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment is driven by technological advances in the features of jaw crushers and increasing industrial and infrastructure development activities in developing countries.

What are the key data covered in this crushing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crushing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crushing equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crushing equipment market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crushing equipment market vendors

Crushing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 488.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Astec Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, IROCK Crushers, Komatsu Mining Corp., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Mormak Equipment Inc., R.R. EQUIPMENT Co., Rock Engineered Machinery Co. Inc., Sandvik AB, SCREEN MACHINE INDUSTRIES LLC, Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, thyssenkrupp AG, and Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global crushing equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global crushing equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Jaw crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Jaw crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Jaw crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Jaw crushers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Jaw crushers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Roller crushers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Roller crushers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cone crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Cone crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cone crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Cone crushers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cone crushers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Quarrying - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Quarrying - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Quarrying - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Quarrying - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Quarrying - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Recycling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Recycling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Recycling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Recycling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Recycling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Construction and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Construction and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Construction and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Construction and infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Construction and infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Astec Industries Inc.

Exhibit 128: Astec Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Astec Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Astec Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Astec Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 132: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Eagle Crusher Company Inc.

Exhibit 137: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 FLSmidth and Co. AS

Exhibit 140: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Overview



Exhibit 141: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Business segments



Exhibit 142: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Key news



Exhibit 143: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Segment focus

12.7 IROCK Crushers

Exhibit 145: IROCK Crushers - Overview



Exhibit 146: IROCK Crushers - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: IROCK Crushers - Key offerings

12.8 Komatsu Mining Corp.

Exhibit 148: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Komatsu Mining Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 McLanahan Corp.

Exhibit 152: McLanahan Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: McLanahan Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: McLanahan Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Metso Outotec Corp.

Exhibit 155: Metso Outotec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Metso Outotec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Metso Outotec Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Minyu Machinery Corp.

Exhibit 160: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Mormak Equipment Inc.

Exhibit 163: Mormak Equipment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Mormak Equipment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Mormak Equipment Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 166: Sandvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 167: Sandvik AB - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Sandvik AB - Key news



Exhibit 169: Sandvik AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

12.14 Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 174: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 The Weir Group Plc

Exhibit 178: The Weir Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 179: The Weir Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 180: The Weir Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 181: The Weir Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: The Weir Group Plc - Segment focus

12.17 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 183: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 184: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 185: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 186: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

