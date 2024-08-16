Crushing Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 435.9 million from 2024-2028, Use of artificial sand for construction work boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crushing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 435.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period. Use of artificial sand for construction work is driving market growth, with a trend towards demand for crushing equipment with less carbon emissions. However, uncertainty in mining industry poses a challenge. Key market players include Astec Industries Inc, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Co. Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, IROCK Crushers, Komatsu Ltd., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Mormak Equipment Inc., R.R. EQUIPMENT Co., Rock Engineered Machinery Co. Inc., Sandvik AB, SCREEN MACHINE INDUSTRIES LLC, Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, thyssenkrupp AG, and Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co. Ltd..

Crushing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 435.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries China, US, Japan, India, and Canada Key companies profiled Astec Industries Inc, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Co. Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, IROCK Crushers, Komatsu Ltd., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Mormak Equipment Inc., R.R. EQUIPMENT Co., Rock Engineered Machinery Co. Inc., Sandvik AB, SCREEN MACHINE INDUSTRIES LLC, Shibang Industry and Technology Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, thyssenkrupp AG, and Zhengzhou YiFan Machinery Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The construction industry's reliance on heavy equipment, particularly crushing equipment, contributes significantly to harmful emissions of hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter. Strict emission norms are being enforced by pollution control boards and environmental bodies in countries like the US and the EU, with plans for additional regulations. Developing nations are also adopting these norms. The high operational costs of diesel-powered crushing equipment, due to fuel consumption and emissions, have led manufacturers to innovate. They are exploring alternatives such as hybrid-electric systems, propane fuel, and hydrogen engines to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. These eco-friendly solutions not only benefit the environment but also offer cost savings. The global crushing equipment market is expected to grow as demand for low-emission equipment increases.

The Crushing Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in Mining, Infrastructure, Housing activities, and Construction. The demand for Building materials like cement, stone chips, and sand is high in sectors like Roads, Bridges, Highways, City transit, Passenger rail networks, Urbanization, and Population growth. The Real Estate sector and Transportation industries also require large quantities of crushed stone and aggregates. Mining activities, particularly Copper and Iron Ore, contribute to the demand for Stone crusher equipment. Crushing machines produce Stone pellets used as raw materials in various industries. Jaw crushers and Mobile cone crushers are popular for mineral crushing. Infrastructure spending, especially in Road infrastructure, is a key driver. Emissions regulations may impact the market, leading to the adoption of more efficient and productive Crushing Equipment. Rental models offer competitive advantage for small-scale projects. According to World Mining Data, Mining production reached 13.5 billion Metric tons in 2020. The market for Crushing Equipment is expected to grow further with increasing Mining production and Construction activities.

Market Challenges

The mining industry has faced significant challenges due to declining commodity prices since 2011. Major mining corporations have shifted their focus towards expanding existing projects instead of investing in new ones. The prices of key commodities like coal, aluminum, copper, and iron ore have witnessed a downward trend, leading to decreased revenues and profits for mining companies. The uncertainty caused by these price declines resulted in reduced demand for metals and minerals. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic further decreased the demand for minerals, causing mineral prices to drop further. Operational costs, including labor, energy, and equipment, have remained constant or increased. These factors have forced mine owners to reduce mining activities, leading many to shelve expansion plans for mining operations. This trend is expected to impede mining activities and, consequently, hinder the growth of the global crushing equipment market during the forecast period.

The Crushing Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demands in various sectors. Passenger rail networks and urbanization require stone pellets for ballast and track bed preparation, driving the need for stone crusher equipment. Population growth and transportation demands fuel mining activities for copper, iron ore, and other minerals, leading to increased mineral crushing requirements. Emissions regulations challenge the market, pushing for more eco-friendly crushing machines. Real estate sector and construction activities demand materials for buildings and infrastructure development, including road infrastructure, canals, and highrise structures. Crushing equipment manufacturers like Thyssenkrupp, BUCY International, IROCK Crusher, and Astec Industries offer competitive advantages through technical features and productivity enhancements. Mobile cone crushers and rental models are popular choices for budget-conscious customers and short-term projects in the public sector. According to World Mining Data, mining production reached 44 metric tons in 2020, indicating a promising future for the crushing equipment market.

Segment Overview

This crushing equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Jaw crushers

1.2 Roller crushers

1.3 Cone crushers

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Mining

2.2 Quarrying

2.3 Recycling

2.4 Construction and infrastructure

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Jaw crushers- Jaw crushers are essential equipment in the construction, infrastructure, and mining industries. These machines use a mechanical force to break materials into smaller pieces, making them ideal for various sectors such as quarrying, heavy mining, and recycling. Jaw crushers consist of two vertical jaws, one stationary and the other swinging. The swing jaw's movements are small, requiring multiple strokes to crush materials. Jaw crushers are robustly built, with cast iron frames and cast steel jaws, and can be transported in parts for underground operations. Three types of jaw crushers exist based on the swing jaw's position: Blake, Dodge, and Universal. Blake jaw crushers have the swing jaw at the top, Dodge jaw crushers have it at the bottom, and Universal jaw crushers have it at an intermediate position. Innovation and technological advances in jaw crushers have led to increased productivity and uniform product, driving their demand. Industrial and infrastructure developments in developing countries further boost the market. However, uneven particle size and limited feeder capacity, as well as the need for a skilled operator, may hinder growth. Despite these challenges, the jaw crusher market is expected to witness significant growth due to its long shelf life, high productivity, easy maintenance, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, convenient replacement of spare parts, and low energy consumption.

The global New Underground Mining Equipment Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increased mining activities and technological advancements. With a projected CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, the market is expected to reach $10.8 billion by the end of the forecast period. Key drivers include the rise in mineral demand and the need for enhanced safety and efficiency in mining operations. Leading players like Caterpillar, Sandvik, and Komatsu are spearheading innovations in equipment design and functionality, shaping the future of underground mining.

Research Analysis

The Crushing Equipment Market is driven by various sectors including Mining, Infrastructure, and Housing activities. The demand for crushing equipment is high in the Mining industry for the production of raw materials such as stone chips, sand, and building materials like cement. Infrastructure spending on roads, bridges, highways, city transit, railways, and canals also fuels the market growth. The construction industry's need for crushing equipment to produce aggregates for buildings is another significant factor. The World Mining Data reports an increase in Mining production, leading to a surge in demand for mobile cone crushers and other crushing equipment. Productivity and rental models are key trends in the market, offering cost-effective solutions to customers. Economies with growing infrastructure and construction activities are expected to show significant growth in the Crushing Equipment Market.

Market Research Overview

The Crushing Equipment Market is driven by various sectors including Mining, Infrastructure, Housing activities, and the Construction industry. The demand for Building materials like cement, stone chips, sand, and aggregates is on the rise due to increasing infrastructure spending on roads, bridges, highways, city transit, passenger rail networks, urbanization, and population growth. The Real estate sector also contributes significantly to the market growth. Mining activities for minerals like copper and iron ore require extensive use of crushing equipment for mineral crushing. Crushing equipment includes Stone crushers, Jaw crushers, Mobile cone crushers, and Stone pelletizing machines. The market is witnessing a shift towards rental models due to their competitive advantage and technical features. The market is also influenced by factors like emissions regulations and productivity. World Mining Data reports that mining production was 43.5 metric tons in 2020, and the demand for crushing equipment is expected to grow with the development of road infrastructure, railways, and construction activities. Economies like China, India, and the US are expected to lead the market growth due to their large-scale infrastructure projects and urbanization initiatives. Crushing Equipment Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for materials for infrastructure development and construction activities. The market is competitive with key players like Thyssenkrupp, BUCY International, IROCK Crusher, and Astec Industries offering a range of crushing equipment for various applications. The market is also influenced by factors like emissions, material surfaces, and budget for long-term and short-term projects in the public sector.

