Crushing Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 342.32 million, Astec Industries Inc. and Deere and Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The use of artificial sand for construction work is driving the growth of the global crushing equipment market. Artificial sand is produced by crushing basalt or granite rock. It is done in a three-stage crushing process. Artificial sand is considered a good substitute for river sand in construction projects

Market Challenge: Uncertainty in the mining industry will challenge the global crushing equipment market. Due to the declining prices of commodities, major mining corporations have reduced their investments in new mining projects.

Market Segmentation

The crushing equipment market report is segmented by type (jaw crushers, roller crushers, cone crushers, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By type, the contribution of the jaw crushers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to innovation and technological advances, such as the increase in the crushing rate of materials. Jaw crushers can crush materials that are soft or very hard without any abrasion limits. They are also known as universal crushers, as they can be used in various sectors, such as quarrying, heavy mining, and recycling. Owing to their diverse usage, they are used in both infrastructure and mining projects.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key country in the crushing equipment market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Astec Industries Inc. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Hydra-Jaw Crusher, Pioneer Jaw Crusher, and more.

Deere and Co. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Mobile Jaw Crushers, Mobile Cone Crushers, and more.

Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name 1600-69 OC Plant, 500-05 CV Model, and more.

FLSmidth and Co. AS - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Raptor Cone Crushers, EV Hammer Impact Crusher, and more.

Metso Outotec Corp. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Nordberg C Series Jaw crushers, Nordberg GP Series cone crushers, and more.

Metso Outotec Corp. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Nordberg C Series Jaw crushers, Nordberg GP Series cone crushers, and more.

Crushing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 342.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astec Industries Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Sandvik AB, Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, and thyssenkrupp AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Jaw crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Jaw crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Jaw crushers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Roller crushers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cone crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cone crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Cone crushers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Astec Industries Inc.

Exhibit 47: Astec Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Astec Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Astec Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Astec Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 51: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 54: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Eagle Crusher Company Inc.

Exhibit 56: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 FLSmidth and Co. AS

Exhibit 59: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Overview



Exhibit 60: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Business segments



Exhibit 61: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Segment focus

10.7 Metso Outotec Corp.

Exhibit 63: Metso Outotec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Metso Outotec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Metso Outotec Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Minyu Machinery Corp.

Exhibit 68: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 72: Sandvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 73: Sandvik AB - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Sandvik AB - Key news



Exhibit 75: Sandvik AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

10.10 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 77: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Terex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 The Weir Group Plc

Exhibit 82: The Weir Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 83: The Weir Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 84: The Weir Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 85: The Weir Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: The Weir Group Plc - Segment focus

10.12 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 87: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 88: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 89: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 90: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

