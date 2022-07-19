Crushing Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 342.32 million, Astec Industries Inc. and Deere and Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crushing equipment is a type of construction equipment that is designed to crush large-sized materials such as minerals and rocks into finely crushed materials such as rock dust and sand. The "Crushing Equipment Market by Type (jaw crushers, roller crushers, cone crushers, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the crushing equipment market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 342.32 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The use of artificial sand for construction work is driving the growth of the global crushing equipment market. Artificial sand is produced by crushing basalt or granite rock. It is done in a three-stage crushing process. Artificial sand is considered a good substitute for river sand in construction projects
- Market Challenge: Uncertainty in the mining industry will challenge the global crushing equipment market. Due to the declining prices of commodities, major mining corporations have reduced their investments in new mining projects.
Market Segmentation
The crushing equipment market report is segmented by type (jaw crushers, roller crushers, cone crushers, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
By type, the contribution of the jaw crushers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to innovation and technological advances, such as the increase in the crushing rate of materials. Jaw crushers can crush materials that are soft or very hard without any abrasion limits. They are also known as universal crushers, as they can be used in various sectors, such as quarrying, heavy mining, and recycling. Owing to their diverse usage, they are used in both infrastructure and mining projects.
By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key country in the crushing equipment market in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Astec Industries Inc. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Hydra-Jaw Crusher, Pioneer Jaw Crusher, and more.
- Deere and Co. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Mobile Jaw Crushers, Mobile Cone Crushers, and more.
- Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name 1600-69 OC Plant, 500-05 CV Model, and more.
- FLSmidth and Co. AS - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Raptor Cone Crushers, EV Hammer Impact Crusher, and more.
- Metso Outotec Corp. - The company offers crushing equipment under the brand name Nordberg C Series Jaw crushers, Nordberg GP Series cone crushers, and more.
|
Crushing Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 342.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.54
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Russian Federation, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Astec Industries Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Metso Outotec Corp., Minyu Machinery Corp., Sandvik AB, Terex Corp., The Weir Group Plc, and thyssenkrupp AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Jaw crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Jaw crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Jaw crushers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Roller crushers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Cone crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Cone crushers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Cone crushers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Astec Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 47: Astec Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Astec Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Astec Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Astec Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Deere and Co.
- Exhibit 51: Deere and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Deere and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: Deere and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 54: Deere and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Deere and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Eagle Crusher Company Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Eagle Crusher Company Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 FLSmidth and Co. AS
- Exhibit 59: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Overview
- Exhibit 60: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: FLSmidth and Co. AS - Segment focus
- 10.7 Metso Outotec Corp.
- Exhibit 63: Metso Outotec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Metso Outotec Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Metso Outotec Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Metso Outotec Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Minyu Machinery Corp.
- Exhibit 68: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Minyu Machinery Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Sandvik AB
- Exhibit 72: Sandvik AB - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Sandvik AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Sandvik AB - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Sandvik AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Sandvik AB - Segment focus
- 10.10 Terex Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Terex Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Terex Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Terex Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Terex Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Terex Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Weir Group Plc
- Exhibit 82: The Weir Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 83: The Weir Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: The Weir Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 85: The Weir Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: The Weir Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 thyssenkrupp AG
- Exhibit 87: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview
- Exhibit 88: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news
- Exhibit 90: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
