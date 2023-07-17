CRUSHING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS (CES) COMBINES FORCES WITH BAYNE MINERAL SYSTEMS

News provided by

Crushing Equipment Solutions

17 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

 PARADISE, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crushing Equipment Solutions (CES) of Paradise, Texas expands its coverage in Texas and Oklahoma through the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Bayne Mineral Systems headquartered out of Plano, Texas. Bayne Mineral Systems was founded by Dudley Bayne and has been proudly serving the needs of the territory since 2001. Bruce Wagner, CES President / CEO stated, "CES will now have locations in Paradise and Taylor, Texas, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma. CES is open and ready to serve in these locations and in the field with a staff of seasoned sales and service personnel." 

CES offers the complete line of Metso aggregate processing equipment solutions. With the acquisition of Bayne Minerals, CES will add the Deister Machine, McLanahan, Tema-Isenmann and Schurco Slurry product lines.  These additions will complement CES's diverse product offering, positioning CES as the foremost partner in providing comprehensive, cost-effective customer solutions.

CES is proud to provide parts, service, sales, and rental of crushing, screening, washing and processing equipment across Oklahoma and Texas.

"The knowledge and expertise of Bayne's employees adds tremendous capability to the CES team and our ability to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers. The combined team possesses decades of industry experience. CES is here to provide customer solutions from tip-to-tail, whether the need is a primary, a secondary, wash plant or water reclamation. CES will have the right solution for the application.," said CES General Manager, Mike Fleet.

General questions regarding this press release can be directed to Mike Fleet, CES General Manager at (512) 566-6702. Customers needing parts should call (833) 399-0240. Please visit cesrock.com to learn more.

Contact: Mike Fleet
General Manager
Phone (512) 566-6702
[email protected]

SOURCE Crushing Equipment Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.