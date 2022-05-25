Crusoe Cabana Deluxe Opens in Wynwood This Week!

The restaurant and lounge bring "Seafood, Booze and Groove" to the popular neighborhood.

MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great things are born from great collaborations. Crusoe Cabana Deluxe, is a product of such. The latest concept by recognized White Feather Management Group (EL Patio, La Poderosa, Bar La Real) who have conjured up something quite special, as the newest addition to Wynwood. The restaurant and lounge opened its doors to the public this week. The venue is located at 165 NW 23 Street, Mami, FL 33127.

Crusoe Cabana Deluxe offerings

Crusoe is unique with many elements mixed delightfully together, provoking reaction, and making every guest feel like a mariner. The name of the venue itself refers to the acclaimed literary gem "Robinson Crusoe." The décor designed to transport [you] into the 1700s landing on a remote tropical desert island along with Crusoe himself. Guests are lured, to embark on a journey. In this case, a culinary and sensory voyage, drawing inspiration from the famed novel.

Plenty of "wow" items to look at starting with a massive mermaid suspended overhead in the dining room, to chandeliers and murals that draw you into a world of being shipwrecked. Mouth-watering cuisine is uniquely presented, matched with the right music and lighting to create an ambience straight out of Crusoe's odyssey.

What to try? Well, for lovers of all that comes from the sea, prepare your palate. From starters like Tiger's Milk Oysters, to Don't Be Shellfish (a house cold sampler) or mains like the SoFISHticated (whole fried red snapper for two, matched with house coleslaw, and tostones, or the SEAreal Griller (also for two, a grilled assortment of shrimps, clams, black mussels, scallops, and daily catch an award-winning green sauce), your taste buds will thank you. The varied menu includes many takes on familiar favorites, but reimagined. Chef Karlos Rodriguez Spranger created the menu, and his Peruvian-Portuguese origins definitely make their appearance.

For lovers of craft cocktails, this is your spot. There are 12 signature "potions that were crafted with curiosity". As well as a fully stocked bar offering all libations and call brands. And for those who like to eat late, there is a "Drunk Late Menu" starting at 11:30PM featuring select menu items. Hookah lovers, they thought of you too!

Nicolas Hoyos CEO stated: "We put a lot into the concepts we create. From the décor to the food, mixology, and the music. We want those who visit our locations to have a full-blown sensory experience."

Hoyos stated this is also why he and his partners collaborated with another experienced team. "We decided to work with Fred and Igor Niznik, of The Butcher Shop as we wanted to bring something completely different to the area, but with someone who understands Wynwood. We think Crusoe is a great spot for those wanting a chic yet relaxed experience."

Things to look forward to will include special events, entertainment, and everyone's "favorite meal." They will very soon offer a "Sunken Brunch" on Saturdays and Sundays. But in the meantime, Crusoe opens this Thursday and is truly an experience.

White Feather Management Group invite all new "castaways" to pay a visit for an "unchartered dinner party experience."

Crusoe is located at 165 NW 23 Street, Miami, FL 33127.

