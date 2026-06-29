Crusoe's Jeff Ivey Confirmed to Speak at TCWLIVE! Panel on the Future of AI Infrastructure

Neocloud infrastructure leader to share insights on building the next generation of AI factories, hyperscale campuses, and digital infrastructure at unprecedented scale

BOSTON and LEESBURG, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase and InterGlobix are pleased to announce that Jeff Ivey, Vice President of Data Center Construction at Crusoe, has been confirmed as a featured speaker at TCWLIVE!, where he will join industry leaders to discuss the accelerating demand for AI infrastructure and the unprecedented transformation taking place across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Ivey will join the panel discussion, "The New Digital Infrastructure Arms Race for AI Compute: Data Center Providers, Hyperscalers, and Neocloud Providers," taking place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Current confirmed speakers for this panel include Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer of EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure; Dr. Sanjay Basu, Senior Director of GPU & Gen AI Solutions & Services – Cloud Engineering at Oracle; and Vinay Nagpal, CEO of IG Group.

A 40-year veteran of the telecommunications and data center industry, Ivey has played a pivotal role in some of the sector's most significant infrastructure developments. From his leadership roles at MCI, Nextel, and Sprint to helping build hyperscale-class data centers in Northern Virginia and now supporting the development of large-scale AI factories at Crusoe, Ivey brings decades of experience navigating the evolution of digital infrastructure and large-scale construction projects.

"The rapid growth of AI is driving a fundamental shift in how infrastructure is designed, built, and deployed," said Jeff Ivey, Vice President of Data Center Construction at Crusoe. "Today's AI workloads require unprecedented levels of power, cooling, connectivity, and speed-to-market. Meeting these demands requires close collaboration across the entire infrastructure ecosystem, from data center developers and connectivity providers to cloud platforms and enterprise customers. I look forward to discussing the challenges and opportunities that come with building the next generation of AI infrastructure."

Jasmine Bedi, CEO & Co-Founder of InterGlobix, commented, "Jeff's career spans some of the most transformative periods in the telecommunications and data center industries. His experience building hyperscale facilities and now helping develop AI-focused infrastructure at Crusoe provides a unique perspective on the realities of scaling digital infrastructure to support the next wave of AI innovation. We are delighted to welcome him to the TCWLIVE! speaker lineup."

Ben Edmond, CEO & Founder of Connectbase, added, "As organizations race to deploy AI capabilities, the industry is facing new challenges around power availability, site readiness, connectivity, and infrastructure deployment timelines. Jeff's extensive experience across telecommunications, hyperscale data centers, and AI infrastructure construction will bring valuable real-world insights to this important discussion. We look forward to the perspective he will share with attendees at TCWLIVE!"

The panel will examine how surging demand for GPU clusters, low-latency networking, and purpose-built AI compute environments is reshaping investment strategies and competitive dynamics across the digital infrastructure landscape. Industry leaders will explore topics including power procurement, site selection, cooling technologies, connectivity requirements, hyperscaler expansion, the rise of neocloud providers, and the race to accelerate infrastructure deployment in an increasingly AI-driven world.

The discussion will be moderated by Vinay Nagpal, CEO of IG Group, a recognized leader within the global digital infrastructure industry. Through his work across industry advisory, thought leadership initiatives, media, and ecosystem development, Nagpal has helped facilitate strategic conversations among executives spanning data centers, connectivity, cloud, subsea networks, and emerging infrastructure sectors. His extensive industry relationships and experience bringing together diverse stakeholders will help drive a dynamic and insightful discussion.

TCWLIVE! brings together executives, innovators, investors, and decision-makers from across the connectivity and digital infrastructure sectors to explore the technologies, partnerships, and market developments shaping the future of global connectivity and AI infrastructure.

For more information about TCWLIVE!, visit www.connectbase.com/tcwlive.

About InterGlobix

InterGlobix is the leading global platform for digital infrastructure, connectivity, and AI—uniting the leaders, organizations, and innovators shaping the industry's future through media, events, and strategic communications. Purpose-built for data centers, connectivity providers, hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem, InterGlobix delivers an integrated suite of media, marketing, and engagement solutions designed to elevate visibility, foster meaningful industry relationships, and drive sustainable business growth. Visit InterGlobix at interglobix.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/interglobix/

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

InterGlobix

Praniti Banga

Senior Manager, Marketing

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SOURCE Connectbase