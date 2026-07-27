LiveOak Fiber Selects Connectbase to Accelerate Wholesale Growth and Guide Network Expansion

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the global platform for buying and selling connectivity, today announced that LiveOak Fiber has selected Connectbase Seller Cloud and Network Intelligence to support its wholesale growth strategy and guide future network planning as the company continues expanding its fiber footprint across Georgia and Florida.

LiveOak Fiber is investing to bring high-speed fiber connectivity to communities throughout the Southeast. As it does, the company is focused on engaging wholesale customers, strengthening partner relationships, and maximizing the commercial value of its network assets. Connectbase's Connected World platform gives LiveOak Fiber the tools and intelligence to accelerate those efforts.

Connectbase Seller Cloud streamlines the selling process, enabling LiveOak Fiber to manage its product catalog and pricing in one centralized platform while connecting directly with a growing ecosystem of carriers, service providers, and enterprise buyers.

"LiveOak Fiber has made significant investments in deploying world-class digital infrastructure across the Southeast, and Connectbase gives us a powerful platform to bring that network to market," said Steve Smith, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at LiveOak Fiber. "By increasing visibility with national carriers, global technology companies, and major enterprise customers, we can deliver durable, hyper-scale-ready connectivity where it's needed most, and ensure that some of the world's largest brands can leverage the speed, reliability, and scalability of our network."

LiveOak Fiber is also using Connectbase Network Intelligence, including Network Path, Shareable Routes, and Right-of-Way Near Net Analysis, to identify high-potential markets and guide strategic planning. By combining comprehensive broadband, cable, and telecommunications intelligence with infrastructure proximity analysis, the company can better evaluate where to build next, prioritize investment, and align future projects with customer demand and revenue potential.

"LiveOak Fiber represents exactly the type of innovative, growth-focused provider we're proud to support," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "They're not only focused on commercializing an impressive fiber network today, they're strategically planning where to invest next. By combining Seller Cloud with Network Intelligence, LiveOak Fiber can engage buyers more efficiently, uncover new revenue opportunities, and use data-driven insights to identify the most promising markets across their footprint."

About LiveOak Fiber

LiveOak Fiber is a premier all-fiber broadband service provider, dedicated to providing lightning-fast and dependable connectivity to serve communities across Florida and Georgia. LiveOak's commitment extends beyond connectivity; we invest in the regions we serve, enhancing quality of life and fostering economic development. Discover our ongoing efforts to transform communities at www.liveoakfiber.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook to stay updated on our progress.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the connectivity lifecycle from discovery to order across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase.com and follow Connectbase on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase