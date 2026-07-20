Connectbase Launches Mplify LSO Sonata Orchestration & Translation Capabilities to Simplify Connectivity Commerce

New functionality enables buyers and sellers to seamlessly exchange Mplify and proprietary APIs without costly system changes

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the industry's integrated Connectivity Commerce platform, today announced new capabilities that simplify Mplify LSO Sonata-compliant connectivity transactions for service providers, buyers, and partners. The latest enhancement provides an orchestration and translation layer (OTL) that supports Mplify LSO Sonata APIs while mapping requests and responses to providers' existing proprietary interfaces, allowing providers to participate in standardized digital commerce without replacing or rebuilding their existing systems.

As the adoption of Mplify standards continues to accelerate across the telecommunications industry, many providers face significant technical and financial barriers to achieving compliance. Connectbase removes that complexity through its orchestration and translation layer (OTL), which supports Mplify LSO Sonata APIs while mapping requests and responses to providers' existing proprietary interfaces. This significantly reduces integration costs and accelerates time-to-market for Mplify compliance while preserving existing investments.

"Mplify interoperability is becoming an essential requirement across the industry, but achieving compliance shouldn't require providers to overhaul their infrastructure," said Ben Edmond, CEO and Founder of Connectbase. "By orchestrating workflows and automating API translation behind the scenes, Connectbase enables buyers and sellers to transact using Mplify LSO Sonata standards while allowing providers to continue leveraging the systems they already have in place, reducing integration costs and accelerating time-to-market for Mplify compliance."

The new orchestration and translation capabilities further strengthen Connectbase's mission of simplifying Connectivity Commerce through automation and standardized digital workflows. Providers integrate once with Connectbase to gain access to a growing ecosystem of buyers, sellers, and technology partners while reducing ongoing API maintenance and accelerating partner onboarding.

By eliminating the friction between proprietary implementations and Mplify LSO Sonata standards, providers can expand their digital reach, improve operational efficiency, reduce integration costs, accelerate time-to-market for Mplify compliance, and engage with customers faster without the cost and disruption of rebuilding existing integrations.

The Mplify translation capabilities are now available as part of the Connectbase platform. Existing customers can contact their Connectbase account team to learn more. New to Connectbase? Schedule a demo to learn more.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle- from discovery to order- across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gabe Venturi

SVP, Marketing & Product Operations, Connectbase

[email protected]

(508) 202-1807

SOURCE Connectbase