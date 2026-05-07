Crusonia Wealth Advisors Announces Addition of Wealth Advisor Connor Law

Crusonia is expanding its advisory team as part of its continuous goal to serve individuals and families.

DENVER, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC, an independent registered investment advisor, has announced the addition of Connor Law, CFP® to its wealth advisor team.

The announcement reflects Crusonia Wealth Advisors' ongoing efforts to enhance and support both in-company growth and clients' wealth management needs. The firm was founded in 2023 and offers integrated wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals and families, including investment management, financial planning, and tax-related strategies.

Connor Law. (PRNewsfoto/Crusonia Wealth Advisors)

Law is joining Crusonia with a background in accounting, financial planning, portfolio advisory, and tax-focused wealth management. His experience includes advising clients on investment strategies, tax management, retirement planning, and business exit planning. The firm says his addition aligns with its goal of building an advisory team with strong technical expertise and a client-first mindset.

"I'm excited for this next chapter and confident Crusonia is the right fit to deliver personalized planning experience for my clients. With a strong team and continued growth, the firm's structure is designed to support more comprehensive planning while maintaining the personal relationships my clients value," says Law.

Law is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional and specializes in investment strategies, tax management, retirement planning, and exit strategies for business or equity owners. His background in accounting and wealth management gives him a strong foundation in tax planning and portfolio strategy.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Lindenwood University, where he also competed as a collegiate-level baseball player. Law began his professional career at Sikich LLP, working alongside audit and tax specialists before transitioning into wealth management as a Portfolio Advisor.

Before moving full-time into wealth management, Law also played professional baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Atlantic League, and the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Supporting Continuous Firm Growth

Law's entrance into the firm is taking place as Crusonia continues to expand their advisor bench and strengthen their services for clients with complex financial needs, including business owners, equity owners, executives, and families managing multigenerational wealth.

"Crusonia is lucky to have Connor join, he brings a wonderful blend of technical capabilities and personal client acumen that will only grow. We are excited for him, specifically his close working relationship with Jason Alderson and Maddie Kleinman, and his clients to integrate into the firm," says Zach Pashel, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

About Crusonia Wealth Advisors: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Crusonia Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) offering private wealth management, including investment, retirement, education funding, tax, and philanthropic planning. The firm provides a platform designed to support advisors focusing on high-net-worth clients through customized financial planning and investment management. Enhanced by Michaud Capital Management LLC, Crusonia offers an independent and agnostic environment that prioritizes client needs.

Visit www.crusoniawealth.com to learn more.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to engage in any investment advisory or other services.

Media Contact Details:

Crusonia Wealth Advisors

Zach Pashel

[email protected]

Denver, Colorado

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SOURCE Crusonia Wealth Advisors