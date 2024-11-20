Crusonia Wealth Advisors Invites Investment-Savvy Individuals and Families to Explore Its Website

Site highlights fiduciary advisor guidance tailored to each client's wealth management needs

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crusonia Wealth Advisors, an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), is inviting visitors to explore its new website to gain information about the wealth management services its fiduciary financial advisors provide to clients.

"Crusonia is challenging the status quo in an industry dominated with one-size-fits-all solutions and financial advisors constrained by bureaucratic limitations," said Zach Pashel, cofounder and managing director of Crusonia. "Our website welcomes visitors to work directly with us to experience wealth management services tailored to their needs, not ours."

On the website visitors can complete a brief quiz to determine whether Crusonia meets their specific investment management needs. The site also features a dedicated portal for clients to easily access their assets under management.

Founded by wealth management experts Zach Pashel, Joseph Michaud, and Patrick Kanouff, Crusonia is committed to providing premium investment management and financial planning, traditionally reserved for ultra high-net-worth individuals and families.

For more information about Crusonia's personalized approach to your financial planning, or if you are a financial advisor who would like to be considered to join our team, contact Zach Pashel.

About Crusonia Wealth Advisors

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Crusonia Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) offering private wealth management services, including investment management, retirement planning, education funding, tax and philanthropic planning. The firm provides a superior platform for financial advisors to focus on high-net-worth clients through customized advisory services including financial planning, investing, and wealth management. Supported by Michaud Capital Management LLC., Crusonia offers an independent and agnostic environment that prioritizes client needs.

Visit them at Crusonia Wealth Management Advisor, 200 Fillmore Street, Suite 340, Denver, CO 80206 or online at https://crusoniawealth.com.

SOURCE Crusonia Wealth Advisors