Crux Quality Solutions to Acquire Remote Dosimetry Services, LLC

ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux Quality Solutions, LLC (CruxQSTM), a leader in the development of radiation oncology software products and services, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Remote Dosimetry Services, LLC (RDS) out of Lucedale, MS.

"We are happy to have Alex Plowman and the entire RDS team join the CruxQS family," said Dharanipathy Rangaraj, PhD, Crux Quality Solutions Founder & CEO. "RDS has a proven track record of offering its clients world-class remote dosimetry and physics support services, and we look forward to integrating these services into our FlowBoardTM platform," said Dr. Rangaraj.

RDS provides both remote dosimetry and physics support services to its clients. RDS offers many treatment-planning options, from temporary or overflow coverage to full dosimetry services. Their physics support services include, remote medical physics services, testing and commissioning of new linacs, design and implementation of QA programs and other medical physics needs.

FlowBoardTM is an intelligent workflow management solution for radiation oncology centers. FlowBoardTM is currently being used and piloted at major cancer centers and universities throughout the world to help radiation oncology departments become more efficient and to streamline workflow processes. "We plan on integrating RDS' remote dosimetry services into our FlowBoardTM platform, which will enhance the overall efficiency of the service but more importantly client & patient experience," said Sridhar Yaddanapudi, PhD, Crux Quality Solution's Co-Founder.

"CruxQS is at the forefront of innovation for radiation oncology products and services, and we are excited to join this forward thinking team," said Alex Plowman, RDS CEO. He also stated, "With CruxQS we are looking forward to providing more disruptive service offerings enabled through technology to fill the unmet global needs in radiation oncology services."

Details of the transaction were not currently disclosed.

About Crux Quality Solutions

Crux Quality Solutions, LLC (CruxQSTM) is a global software product design and services company. With a focus on oncology, CruxQS' mission is to deliver innovative technologies (software, hardware) & service models with a primary goal of making cancer care affordable, accessible and safe. Their software product lines include FlowBoardTM, a digital workflow management program, and EquateTM, an enterprise quality management system. Their service offerings include SafetyNetTM, a comprehensive risk mitigation audit of clinics and hospital radiation oncology programs, OnDemand DosimetryTM, a program that supports clients with remote planning services, and Rapid Linac Commissioning. To learn more about CruxQSTM, please visit www.cruxqs.com

About Remote Dosimetry Services

Remote Dosimetry Services, LLC (RDS) provides comprehensive remote dosimetry and physics support services. Their client base is throughout the United States and includes some of the leading cancer centers in the country. RDS is privately held with offices in Lucedale, MS. To learn more about RDS, please visit their website at www.rdsdose.com

