Cruz Foam Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The Santa Cruz, CA based circular materials company, Cruz Foam, joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruz Foam has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"Being recognized on Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in the Social Good category this year, is such a massive testament to the hard work and dedication our team has put into our circular materials and solutions," said John Felts, CEO of Cruz Foam. "Currently, we offer solutions for cold-chain, block and brace, wine & spirits, and other custom solutions in an effort to replace EPE & EPS products for the benefit of the environment."

Cruz Foam has pioneered a commercial-scale, compostable alternative to EPE & EPS foams, derived from 70% upcycled food waste and other naturally sourced ingredients. This circular packaging solution reflects the company's commitment to true sustainability. Cruz Foam's collection of compostable packaging products, including Cruz Cool™, a cold chain shipper, EcoVino™ a wine and spirits shipper, and Cruz Cush™ a block and brace market solution, showcases mechanical properties and thermal insulation capabilities comparable to traditional foams and is produced on existing manufacturing equipment.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

ABOUT CRUZ FOAM

Cruz Foam is a circular materials company that produces compostable protective packaging products and other eco-friendly solutions that offer a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic products. Cruz Foam's patented products are circular in nature, using upcycled ingredients to create a compostable material using the existing supply chain and at a similar cost. Cruz Foam currently works with consumer-packaged goods, electronics, appliance, and durable goods companies. Cruz Foam is a mission-driven company that creates impact at scale by empowering industry leaders to be the catalyst for a cleaner environment. Cruz Foam is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

