Cruz Street Announced as an Amazon QuickSight Service Delivery Partner

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2019, Amazon announced the launch of its Amazon QuickSight Service Delivery Partner Program and Cruz Street is excited to have been certified and selected as only one of nine North American partners in the program's inaugural launch. Amazon QuickSight Service Delivery Partners help companies use data to improve the decision-making process. They guide AWS customers through their data discovery and then design, build and deliver an integrated Amazon QuickSight environment that connects to data sources, derives key insights and drives interactive reporting and timely ML-powered alerts to stakeholders. Amazon QuickSight Service Delivery Partners have undergone a rigorous validation process and have vetted customer experience.

The AWS Service Delivery Program identifies and endorses APN Partners with validated customer experience and a deep understanding of specific AWS services. As an AWS partner, Cruz Street has a unique value proposition with the launch of its MyCDO platform which uses various Amazon Web Services in its design. Cruz Street's MyCDO Platform brings the non-technical business leader in as a collaborator in a SaaS cloud-based customer data platform. This data analytics infrastructure includes QuickSight BI dashboards, data quality tools, machine learning and data modeling integrations with a targeted emphasis on data readiness for predictive analytics. Coupled with MyCDO is a data science team composed of senior analysts and data architects which serve as a center of excellence for organizations looking to innovate with their data.

Cruz Street used Amazon QuickSight in its work with a recent client. They wanted to develop a data-driven profile of their customers to drive their strategy. The organization had many disparate sources of customer data with no single customer view, a broken lead flow and a lack of data-driven insight. Cruz Street served as an advisor and solution architect for predictive modeling and a data lake solution that allowed the client to improve insight, lead flow and prioritization, and improve overall marketing efforts.

Cruz Street is delighted to have been accepted into the inaugural (April 2019) cohort of Accel7 – an early-stage technology start-up accelerator based in New York's Greater Hudson Valley. A7's approach enables founders and teams to focus on key elements of growth, aligned with their core goals, and find a path to money. As a focus in that cohort, Cruz Street will soon deliver version 2.0 of its MyCDO data science platform. Bringing together technology and specialized talent, MyCDO solves the data challenges for organizations with unmatched time-to-value and return-on-investment.

About Cruz Street

Founded in late 2017, Cruz Street is a New York-based company that provides complete data science services to enterprises looking to innovate and transform, providing solutions including data quality services, data transformation, data integration, data augmentation, targeted analytics, predictive insights based on machine learning and artificial intelligence, and more.

Contact Information:

http://www.cruzstreet.com/

169 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601

Phone: (646) 779-7278

info@cruzstreet.com

sales@cruzstreet.com

