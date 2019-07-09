Cruzan® Rum Introduces Fresh New Watermelon Flavor

"We are excited to release Cruzan Watermelon Rum, as this new expression demonstrates our dedication to producing high quality and innovative flavored rums," said Gary Nelthropp, Cruzan Master Distiller. "This new expression truly captures the spirit of summer and the Island of St. Croix for all to enjoy at their next gathering."

Cruzan Watermelon Rum takes the sweetness of a fresh cut, juicy watermelon, and balances that flavor with a hint of slightly tart watermelon rind for a clean finish. Like all Cruzan Rums, Cruzan Watermelon Rum was crafted by Master Distiller, Gary Nelthropp, whose family has been making rum on the island of St. Croix for generations. It is made from natural ingredients including cane molasses and tropical rainwater, using a unique five-column distillation process to create one of the cleanest-tasting, highest-quality rum on the market.

As part of Cruzan's Island Spirit Fund, $1 from every case of Cruzan Watermelon Rum sold will go to Cruzan's Island Spirit Fund, developed to provide relief following 2017's devastating Hurricanes Maria and Irma. Introduced last year, the Island Spirit Fund supports short-and long-term disaster relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands and across the United States to help rebuild and reinvigorate communities impacted by storms of all kinds. To-date, the Fund has raised nearly $1.6 million, through individual donations, Cruzan's case matching program, and case-matching donation commitments from distributor partners. This summer, Cruzan encourages its fans to celebrate the spirit of St. Croix with this new Watermelon Rum expression.

Not only does Cruzan Watermelon Rum mix perfectly with fruit juices and iced tea, but it also lends itself in your favorite summertime cocktail, including Cruzan's Tropical Fizz.

Cruzan® Tropical Fizz

Ingredients:

1 ½ part Cruzan® Watermelon Rum

¾ part Pineapple Juice

½ part Lemon Juice

Soda water

Method: Combine all ingredients except soda water and serve over ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with frozen watermelon cubes.

Cruzan Watermelon Rum is now available with a suggested retail price of $11.99 per 750 mL bottle. It joins the Cruzan portfolio of rums that include Cruzan® Single Barrel, Cruzan® Estate Diamond™ Aged Dark Rum, Cruzan® Hurricane Proof™ Aged Light Rum, Cruzan® Black Strap Rum, Cruzan® Aged Dark Rum, Cruzan® Aged Light Rum, and 16 flavored rums infused with natural flavors, such as peach, coconut, key lime and blueberry lemonade.

For more information, please visit www.CruzanRum.com , www.YouTube.com/CruzanRum , like us on www.facebook.com/CruzanRum or follow us on Twitter @CruzanRum .

About Cruzan Rum Distillery

Named for the people of St. Croix (Crucians), Cruzan Rum Distillery is a quality spirit, crafted for consumers to embrace all of life's flavors surrounded by quality people. Cruzan Rum, distilled by the Nelthropp family, who has called the island home for eight generations, is a better tasting rum due to its ingredients and a unique five-column distillation process. Cruzan touts one of the cleanest-tasting rums in the industry – a characteristic derived from crafting a spirit with low levels of fusel oils, a by-product of the fermentation process which, if not removed, can taint the smell and taste of the rum.

Cruzan Watermelon Rum joins Cruzan's extensive portfolio of rums which includes Cruzan Hurricane Proof™ Rum, Cruzan Aged Dark Rum, Cruzan Aged Light Rum, as well as our Distiller's Collection, which includes Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, Cruzan Estate Diamond™ Aged Dark Rum, Cruzan Estate Diamond™ Aged Light Rum, and Cruzan Black Strap Rum, in addition to more than 16 flavored rums infused with natural flavors, including: vanilla, coconut, black cherry, mango, key lime, and passion fruit. Cruzan Single Barrel Rum and Cruzan Aged Dark Rum were most recently recognized with gold medals in the 2017 Rum Masters awards, a prestigious blind taste-testing competition that chooses the best among rums worldwide in the light, dark, extra-aged, super-premium, and flavor categories.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

Cruzan® Rum with natural watermelon flavors, 21% Alc./Vol. ©2019 CRUZAN International, Chicago, IL USA.

