CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC Announces Nathan Poché as President and Managing Partner

Poché brings 30 years' global experience in multiple oil and gas industry sectors

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC announced the appointment of Nathan Poché as President and Managing Partner. Poché has a vast knowledge base ranging from upstream to downstream oil and gas operations, construction, and management. He has worked globally onshore and offshore while leading elite drilling, engineering, completion, production, and executive teams.

Poché has a proven track record of cutting costs, driving up revenue, building solid relationships between service and operations, integrating new technology with existing infrastructure, and handling high-risk situations with quick problem solving and strategic management.

Poché's hands-on approach to operations weaved with his focus on customer relationships brings a strategic dynamic to their growing team. His deep understanding of industrial operations allows him to provide incredible insight into customer needs. Poché's skill set enables CRW to offer more than revolutionary rust removal, metal surface preparation products; customers gain valuable solutions from he and his team of esteemed experts with more than 200 years of combined expertise.

In his new role, Mr. Poché will manage operations for the company's distribution of the Corr-Ze™ metal surface preparation product line, a non-toxic and biodegradable, eco-friendly corrosion eliminator manufactured by Corrosion Innovations.

CRW Consulting & Distribution is proud to provide a simple yet powerful resolution to the chronic problem of premature coating failure. To purchase or learn more about Corr-Ze™ products, visit http://www.crwusa.com.

CRW Consulting & Distribution helps organizations eliminate the most common cause of coating failure—rust. We provide optimized coating adhesion, which extends your assets' life while lowering the need for mandatory maintenance.

In addition to distributing the best rust removal solutions in the industry, CRW Consulting & Distribution's experts can help you create lean processes and reduce operating and ownership costs by up to 50%.

Our commitment to our customers is to continue to research metal surface contaminants in order to develop environmentally safe and cost-effective solutions. CRW Consulting & Distribution takes pride in assisting top global organizations in their pursuit of best practices to ensure the integrity and longevity of steel surfaces.

