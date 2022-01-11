CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC Leads Coating Industry with Most Effective, Least Expensive Product Supported by Most Experienced Team

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC, in partnership with Corrosion Innovations, has announced a reduced price of $39.50 per gallon for their Corr-Ze™ 100 surface treatment product. The price drop comes due to research on competitor pricing and as they prepare to release the Corr-Ze™ 200 Gel, which is used in conjunction with the Corr-Ze™ 100 solution. The price reduction now positions Corr-Ze™ 100 as the least expensive surface treatment product on the market based on mix ratios.

Corr-Ze™ 100 meets the SSPC-SP 1 specifications and therefore does not require a letter of approval from coating manufacturers prior to use. The surface preparation product is applied through various techniques, including dry abrasive blast rinse, wet abrasive blasting (WAB), and ultra-high pressure (UHP) water blasting. Corr-Ze™ 100 removes strongly bonded chemical and biological contaminants and prevents flash rust, a common challenge faced in every industrial industry where coatings are necessary. The result is a pristinely clean, passive surface that provides superior coating adhesion and improved coating performance.

The biodegradable and non-toxic Corr-Ze™ products can significantly reduce the users' carbon footprint by eliminating the need for repeat surface preparation and same-day coating in most environments. Corr-Ze™ products are water-based and dry quickly without leaving any film or residue at any concentration. Unlike competing products, Corr-Ze™ corrosion treatments will not damage blasting equipment (valves, rods, and seals).

CRW Consulting & Distribution, partnered with Corrosion Innovations, offers unparalleled customer service, with over 200 years of combined industry expertise in corrosion prevention, coatings, and surface preparation. CRW Consulting & Distribution's team of NACE-certified corrosion experts are devoted to identifying and treating impurities that unnecessarily cost time, money, and precious resources. The organization is proud to provide a simple yet powerful solution to the chronic problem of premature coating failure. To purchase or learn more about the corrosion-preventing Corr-Ze™ surface treatment products, visit https://www.crwusa.com.

CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC, in partnership with Corrosion Innovations, is dedicated to solving the problem of corrosion through research, product development, outreach, education, and professional services. The company assists organizations in streamlining processes and reducing operating and ownership costs by eliminating the most common cause of coating failure. It also optimizes coating adhesion and reliability and lowers required maintenance frequency and scope. In addition to making Corr-Ze™ products available for distribution, CRW Consulting & Distribution, LLC will continue research to identify contaminants and other interference impurities, develop environmentally safe, effective, and economical solutions. The company will assist leading organizations in pursuing best practices to ensure the integrity and longevity of all metal surfaces.

