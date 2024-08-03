CRWD INVESTOR NOTICE: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Class A common stock between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until September 30, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit. Captioned Plymouth County Retirement Association v. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., No. 24-cv-00857 (W.D. Tex.), the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit charges CrowdStrike as well as certain of CrowdStrike's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity company that provides software that helps prevent data breaches. According to the complaint, CrowdStrike's main product is the Falcon software platform, which purportedly uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to detect, prevent, and respond to security breach threats.

The CrowdStrike class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (ii) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of CrowdStrike's customers; and (iii) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike.

The CrowdStrike class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 19, 2024, news broke that a flawed Falcon content update caused major worldwide technology outages for millions of devices running Microsoft Windows. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell more than 11%, according to the complaint.

Then, on July 22, 2024, the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit further alleges that Congress called on CrowdStrike CEO, defendant George Kurtz, to testify regarding the crisis and CrowdStrike's stock rating was downgraded by analysts such as Guggenheim and BTIG. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell more than 13%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on July 29, 2024, news outlets reported that Delta Air Lines had hired prominent attorney David Boies to seek damages from CrowdStrike following the software outage, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell nearly 10%, according to the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired CrowdStrike Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit.

