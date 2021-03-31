Crye-Leike Launches zavvie-Powered iBuyer and Buy-Before-You-Sell Program

DENVER, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing inventory is tighter than ever. Homeowners with any inclination to sell should be leaping at the opportunity. Why aren't they? Before making the momentous decision to list their house for sale, homeowners want to understand what all their options are — and which choice is right for them. But where do they start?

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, the third largest independently owned real estate firm in the nation and the largest serving Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and the Mid-South, is solving this conundrum with the launch of its zavvie-powered iBuyer and buy-before-you-sell program. Crye-Leike Listing Advantage delivers "the most choices to sell" for local homeowners throughout Crye-Leike markets, offering transparency into all the different selling options and empowering homeowners to take advantage of the hottest sales market in decades.

Crye-Leike Listing Advantage keeps agents at the center of every sales transaction because Crye-Leike agents now can offer local homeowners all the newest selling choices. Crye-Leike Listing Advantage features instant all-cash offers from iBuyers as well as one of the hottest new solutions for sellers, a buy-before-you-sell choice from bridge providers.

"All a homeowner has to do to receive multiple offers on their home is push a button," said Crye-Leike Owner and Chief Executive Officer Harold Crye. "We're providing homeowners with two things they tell us they want: to see all the choices to sell, and a trusted agent to walk them through all of their options."

Powered by zavvie, Crye-Leike Listing Advantage gives sellers the ability to compare three different sales paths. Homeowners can select an all-cash instant offer from an iBuyer, requiring properties in good condition within a targeted price range. Homeowners also can choose a modern bridge program, allowing them to buy their next home before selling their current one and giving them more control over the moving timeline. Crye-Leike agents also can help homeowners sell on the open market — the most popular choice, as it often results in the highest sales price and net proceeds.

"Crye-Leike is raising the bar in providing the newest opportunities for homeowners to sell their home and still get the expertise of an agent," said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. "By providing all options available to sell a home, Crye-Leike is empowering their agents to deliver not only the most choices to sellers, but also provide the highest level of service to their clients."

"Every market needs more homes listed for sale," added Hornung. "Crye-Leike Listing Advantage can help unlock inventory as it helps many homeowners who are stuck. Our bridge program, which allows buying your new home before selling your current one, overcomes an obstacle that's keeping many homeowners on the sideline, turning them into sellers."

More details about Crye-Leike Listing Advantage are at CLHomesListingAdvantage.com or at clhomes.com.

About Crye-Leike

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services (www.clhomes.com), a full-service real estate company for over 40 years, is ranked as the third largest independently-owned real estate firm in the nation and the largest serving Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and the Mid-South. Crye-Leike has more than 3,200 sales associates, over 800 employees and 140+ company-owned and franchise offices spread across nine states. It generated $7.5 billion in sales and had 31,578 closed transaction sides corporate wide in 2020, making it the company's most successful year to date.

About zavvie

zavvie brings together leading brokerages and innovative Verified Buyers to offer a modern, one-button digital experience for home sellers. Over 60,000 real estate agents in 47 states leverage zavvie's platform to serve their clients better. As the first end-to-end real estate brokerage platform offering a full spectrum of selling solutions, zavvie gives modern brokerages and agents all they need to thrive in today's evolving real estate landscape: easy-to-use tools, technology, training, marketing, and strategy. Discover more at zavvie.com.

