Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals Acquires Flip Flop Vacations and Real Estate

GULF SHORES, Ala., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals has recently acquired the assets of Gulf Shores, Alabama-based vacation rental management company Flip Flop Vacations and Real Estate. Crye*Leike Gulf Coast President David Stidham related, "We are excited to announce this acquisition, as the staff at Flip Flop Vacations and Real Estate is a great addition to our team, as both companies cultures align with a focus on boutique style service with an emphasis on customer service, leveraging our team of experienced staff with technology to bring the best experience for both our Owners and Guests. This acquisition grows our inventory along the Gulf Coast by almost 60%."

Crye*Leike Vacation Rentals manages fine properties along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Bill Buckner and Casey Buckner at Flip Flop Vacations and Real Estate stated, "At Flip Flop Vacations, our goal has been to treat our owners like family, our visitors like house guests, and the properties we manage like they are our own. We are blessed today to join our family with the Crye*Leike Gulf Coast family and are excited to be a part of the best management team on the beach."

Along with this acquisition, Crye*Leike announced the promotion of current General Manager, Sherry Moore, to Vice President and General Manager of Vacation Rentals. In addition, Bill Buckner will join Crye*Leike as Vice President & Sales Manager for Real Estate Sales and Casey Buckner will be joining the team as Vice President of Business Development for Vacation Rentals. This acquisition is effective January 31, 2024.

About Crye*Leike Gulf Coast

Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals is proud to bring the best real estate service possible on the beautiful beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast. Whether the dream is to purchase a beach home, a quiet hideaway on one of our beautiful bays, or a top income-producing investment property, Crye*Leike is here to help buyers reach their real estate goals. For more information, please visit www.cryeleikegulfcoast.com.

For information contact: David Stidham, 251-405-2608

