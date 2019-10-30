Cryo Centers of America™ Expands Distribution of World's First "Smart" Whole Body Cryotherapy Chamber into North America through Partnership Agreement with CryoPod™

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryotherapy equipment provider Cryo Centers of America™ aims to turn the whole body cryotherapy industry inside out with the release of the CryoPod™, the world's first "Smart" cryotherapy chamber ever to hit the market. Manufactured in the UK, a team of world-class cryotherapy engineers have meticulously crafted the CryoPod™ to ensure that safety and efficiency is at the heart of their design and operation. These software engineers have incorporated the very latest technology into the CryoPod™ including 100% breathable technology, built in Wi-Fi connectivity, state-of-the-art LCD touch screens, RFID card access, and a custom biometric monitoring system. Display screens within the CryoPod™ also provide real-time information and the results can also be transferred and accessed remotely to enable detailed analysis data of the client's experience.

"While the cryotherapy industry generates billions in revenue, equipment manufacturers have taken a shortsighted view of how to safely progress their own technology and achieve beauty in the modern age," explained Cryo Centers of America™ CEO Shaun Hernandez. "At Cryo Centers of America™, our goal is to accelerate the recovery time of our clients safely while creating lasting beauty through wellness. That begins with only choosing the best and safest cryotherapy equipment possible as the foundation for whole body recovery."

In developing the company's flagship product over the course of two years, the creators of CryoPod™ identified the ten leading factors in assisting muscle recovery and delay biological aging, formulating a powerful solution that addresses each of those factors. The state of the art technology in the CryoPod™ have been carefully selected after a lengthy and thorough process of scientific research and testing. Built using state of the art technology and created to ensure the client is never in direct contact with nitrogen vapors and gasiform air, the CryoPod™ cryochamber matches its innovative design with the highest safety standards to include being UL certified and being manufactured in an ISO9001 accredited facility.

Whole body cryotherapy is a three-minute session that exposes the body to temperatures as low as minus 220 degrees Fahrenheit in order to promote recovery, performance and overall wellness. In studies, cryotherapy has been shown to reduce inflammation in the body by boosting an anti-inflammatory chemical called norepinephrine and increase the level of endorphins which can elevate mood and reduce stress.

About Cryo Centers of America™: As one of the world's leading suppliers of cryotherapy machines and wellness recovery products, we help new and existing businesses harness the growing opportunities in retail recovery. Multiple professional sports teams, colleges, and celebrities have chosen Cryo Centers of America™ as their cryotherapy equipment provider as well. Having installed over 500 cryotherapy units and helped start over 250 independent cryotherapy businesses worldwide, the experienced team members at Cryo Centers of America are the go-to specialists in the cryotherapy industry. Learn more about the country's fastest-growing cryotherapy business at feelthefreeze.com.

