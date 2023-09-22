Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 3.41 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of 11.4%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Software, Services, Instrument); By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global cryo-electron microscopy market size/share was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 3.41 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period."

What is Cryo-electron Microscopy? How Big is Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Size & Share?

Overview

Cryo-electron microscopy is a cryogenic electron microscopy technique that is used to elucidate the structures of macromolecular complexes. For biological specimens, the samples are preserved by embedding in an environment of vitreous water. A grid mesh is coated with an aqueous sample solution, which is then plunge-frozen in liquid ethane or a combination of liquid ethane and propane.

The research field of structural biology has been transformed by Cryo-electron microscopy, which has made it possible to get precise 3D structures of intricate biological molecules. This technique has become an important tool for drug discovery, disease research, and protein engineering. Cryo-electron microscopy can be used to study large and complex molecules, like proteins and viruses, that are difficult to analyze using other imaging techniques. Rising demand for high-resolution imaging of biological molecules is primarily driving the Cryo-electron microscopy market size growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Molecular Devices LLC.

Intertek Group plc

ZEISS International

Labomed Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

OPTIKA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Creative Biostructure

Helmut Hund Gmbh

KEYENCE CORPORATION.

Thorlabs Inc.

Oxford Instruments

Olympus Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Gatan Inc.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

NanoFocus AG

Lasertec Corporation

Leica Microsystems

HORIBA Ltd

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3.41 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.29 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 11.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Molecular Devices, LLC., Intertek Group plc, ZEISS International, Labomed, Inc., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Instruments Inc., OPTIKA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Creative Biostructure, Helmut Hund Gmbh, KEYENCE CORPORATION., Thorlabs, Inc., Oxford Instruments, Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Gatan, Inc., Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, NanoFocus AG, Lasertec Corporation, Leica Microsystems, HORIBA, Ltd Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Focus on nanotechnology: Rising emphasis on nanotechnology has led to an increase in the use of Cryo-electron microscopy worldwide. Numerous academic and research institute has surged the adoption of highly technological Cryo-electron microscopes, which is enhancing the Cryo-electron microscopy market growth.

Drug discovery: Cryo-electron microscopy is majorly used in drug discovery, disease research, and protein engineering due to its high resolution and ability to image large and complex molecules.

Development of new and advanced Cryo-electron microscopy imaging technologies: As researchers look for more precise and accurate ways to image biological molecules, the development of new and advanced Cryo-electron microscopy imaging technologies drives market expansion. These advancements involve electron detectors, software algorithms for image analysis, and sample preparation methods.

Prevalence of chronic diseases: Growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular diseases fuels the demand for advanced imaging technologies like Cryo-electron microscopy. This is due to the ability of Cryo-electron microscopy to investigate the structure of disease-causing proteins, which contributes to a better comprehension of the underlying molecular causes of many illnesses. This factor boosts the Cryo-electron microscopy market growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Research and Investment: Governments, biotechnology organizations, and academic institutions invest in life sciences research, such as Cryo-electron microscopy research, in order to develop novel treatments and therapies for various diseases. This is one of the key Cryo-electron microscopy market trends positively influencing the industry growth.

For instance, In September 2021, the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) opened a new Cryo-EM facility with six new microscopes, making it the largest Cryo-EM facility in the world. The facility will support structural biology, biophysics, and drug discovery research.

Segmental Analysis

The instrument segment witnessed the largest market share in 2022

Based on product, instrument category accounted for the major Cryo-electron microscopy market share in 2022 as it plays an essential role in the Cryo-electron microscopy imaging process and provides benefits and limitations. The instrument selected will depend on the particular application, as well as the resolution and throughput goals. The instrument segment is anticipated to grow as the demand for Cryo-electron microscopy imaging is likely to grow in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic research industries.

The scanning electron microscopy segment dominates the market.

By technology Cryo-electron microscopy market segmentation, scanning electron microscopy category accounts for a significant revenue share. This is because it is highly in demand for particle size analysis due to its resolution of 10 nm, that is, 100 Å. To create an image, a SEM scans a surface with a concentrated stream of electrons. The interaction between the electrons in the beam and the sample results in a number of signals that can be used to learn more about the topography and composition of the surface.

Geographic Overview

North America is predicted to hold the greatest market share during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, Cryo-electron microscopy market in North America is expected to dominate the market owing to factors including increasing technological developments in microscopy, new product launches, and rising R&D investments. Major companies in the North American industry are frequently releasing new goods and broadening their product lines to meet the rising demand.

Moreover, increasing investments in R&D by government and private firms are boosting the Cryo-electron microscopy market growth in North America. Also, growing microscopy technology developments are propelling the regional market growth. Overall, these factors are anticipated to continue to drive the development of the market in North America throughout the foreseen period.

Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Software, Services, Instrument); By Technology; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

Recent Developments

In June of 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation launched the AFM100; this new microscope offers significantly improved sensitivity when measuring physical properties, enabling atomic and molecular scale measurements.

In February 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Eikon Therapeutics, a startup focused on developing Cryo-EM technology for drug discovery and structural biology research. This acquisition will strengthen Thermo Fisher's position in the Cryo-EM market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Cryo-electron Microscopy market report based on product, technology, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Software

Services

Instrument

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

By Technology Outlook

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Scanning Electron Microscopy

Cryo-Electron Tomography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Microscopy

Others

By Application Outlook

Cancer Research

Nanotechnology

Cell and Gene Therapy

Vaccines

Life Sciences Research and Academic

Toxicology Studies

Preclinical and Clinical Studies

Healthcare

Disease Diagnosis and Pathology

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research