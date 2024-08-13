CryoConcepts Partners with Monarch Aesthetic Services to Exponentially Shorten Numbing Times in Medical Aesthetic Practices

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoConcepts, an industry-leading manufacturer of cryo-based technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Monarch Aesthetic Services , the premier ally for medical aesthetic practices looking to grow their business. For the past decade, CryoConcepts has made it their mission to further the world of cryotherapy in aesthetics, a world that has not seen new developments in more than 25 years.

Their CryoTouch MD device solves one of the biggest challenges that medical spas often face: numbing. Typical in-office methods take up to an hour for full effects to begin—and at-home methods may not be as efficacious. Using the Rapid Numb functionality, CryoTouch MD cuts numbing protocols down to just 15 minutes, allowing clinicians to see more patients in one day with faster treatment prep times.

In recognition of the clear financial benefit that CryoTouch MD brings to the everyday practice, Monarch Aesthetic Services has partnered exclusively with CryoConcepts in the United States. Each joint venture is made thoughtfully and strategically, as MAS aims to do much more for their clients than just sell devices. With robust nationwide coverage, the Monarch Aesthetic Services team joins forces with top industry innovators to 1) propel their clients toward long-term business success and 2) cultivate professional relationships that go far beyond an initial purchase.

Monarch Aesthetic Services and CryoConcepts are excited to bring accelerated numbing to the medical aesthetic space, giving providers "the ability to numb the patient thoroughly and quickly," get them in and out of treatment rooms faster, and offer a comfortable experience worth coming back for. Sam Niedbala, founder and CEO of CryoConcepts, says "Our partnership with MAS means thousands of med spas will have access to new technology that will dramatically improve the patient experience and generate more income for the practice."

About CryoConcepts

CryoConcepts continues to innovate the once stagnant market of cryo-based therapies, developing practical solutions to common problems like tedious numbing methods. Their team, with a cumulative 80 years of field experience, are considered "The Cryo Experts." From veterinary, drugstore, to aesthetic applications, Sam Niedbala says "You will know our products everywhere you go."

For more information about CryoConcepts or the complete product line, visit https://cryoconcepts.com/ .

About Monarch Aesthetic Services

Monarch Aesthetic Services is the premier partnership for medical aesthetic practices. The company was established to help clinicians nationwide make the right, revenue-generating decisions for their business—and with a relationship-centered approach, the MAS team is dedicated to being your long-term partnership for success.

For more information, visit https://www.monarchaestheticservices.com/ or follow @monarchaestheticservices .

