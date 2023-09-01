Cryocooler Market to grow by USD 816.44 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryocooler market size is estimated to increase by USD 816.44 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.66%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Increasing adoption in cryopreservation procedures, Growing demand from healthcare industry for treatments like MRI, NMR equipment, and proton therapy, and Increasing use of cryocoolers in drug research and development. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major companies, including Advanced Research Systems Inc., AIM Infrared Module GmbH, Air Liquide SA, Azenta Inc., Bluefors Oy, Chart Industries Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Honeywell International Inc., HYSYTECH srl, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc., Lihan Cryogenics Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Ricor Systems, RIX Industries, Stirling Cryogenics India Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Thales Group, and TotalEnergies SE.

The market is segmented by application (Military and defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, Power and energy, and Others), type (Regenerative heat exchanger and Recuperative heat exchanger), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The military and defense segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Some of the major application areas of cryocoolers comprise defense, cooling infrared aircraft, electronic warfare systems, and superconducting devices. The acceptable restricted service life (hundreds of hours) of cryocoolers was one of the significant reasons for their rising use in tactical military systems. In addition, the fact that the system can be accessed on board, in the air, or on the ground, as well as retrofitted with a new cryocooler, is the main advantage. By keeping low temperatures, cryocoolers are able to improve the performance, sensitivity, and overall effectiveness of military and defense systems. Henceforth, these applications are supposed to fuel the development of the portion which, thus, will propel the global cryocooler market development during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver - Increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures is notably driving the global cryocooler market growth. The cryopreservation technique utilizes super-low temperatures and is broadly utilized for the safeguarding of organic examples. Among the most important applications of cryopreservation procedures, are the preservation of cells and organs, molecular biology and biochemistry, cryosurgery, food sciences, and medical applications. Also, this procedure is broadly used by laboratory clinicians, researchers, and medical practitioners for storing samples for a long time and maintaining consistency and reproducibility among these applications. There is an increase in demand for these cells from end-users, due to the significant use of cryopreservation of cells such as hepatocytes, cardiomyocytes, and neuronal cells in neuroscience and cardiology research. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to fuel the cryocooler market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - Growing demand for cryocoolers for COVID-19 vaccines is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Major Challenge - Threat from faulty or loosely insulated cryocoolers will be a significant challenge hindering the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Cryocooler Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cryocooler market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cryocooler market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cryocooler across North America, Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cryocooler market companies

Cryocooler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 816.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Research Systems Inc., AIM Infrared Module GmbH, Air Liquide SA, Azenta Inc., Bluefors Oy, Chart Industries Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Honeywell International Inc., HYSYTECH srl, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc., Lihan Cryogenics Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Ricor Systems, RIX Industries, Stirling Cryogenics India Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Thales Group, and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

