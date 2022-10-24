Cryogenic Freezers Market to record USD 131.52 Mn incremental growth; Driven by growing demand from the healthcare industry -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cryogenic Freezers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by 131.52 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the latest trends and developments in the life sciences tools and services industry. Some of the factors considered to estimate the market size include the prevalence rate of diseases, GDP growth, current healthcare expenditure, per capita income, disposable incomes, and commodity price fluctuations among others. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidences highlighted exclusively in this market study. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryogenic Freezers Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the growing demand from the healthcare industry. Cryogenic freezers play an important role in the healthcare industry. They are used for the biological storage of stem cells, bone marrow, human tissues, and cord blood and for other highly sensitive biological and pharmaceutical applications. The healthcare industry is constantly experiencing technological advances and innovations in areas such as regenerative medicines, vaccinations, immunotherapy, and biopharmaceuticals. This is increasing the need for cryogenic freezers for preservation, storage, and treatment applications at specific temperatures. As a result of these factors, the market size will grow significantly over the forecast period.

Identify other drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the global cryogenic freezers market.

The global cryogenic freezers market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors ranging from small regional vendors to large global vendors. The established vendors hold a significant share of the market. They have strong customer support capabilities, financial abilities, and technical expertise for product development. However, these vendors face significant competition from local vendors in terms of price. To compete with established vendors, local vendors adopt competitive pricing strategies and application-specific offerings that enhance their market penetration. In addition, many major and emerging cryogenic freezers manufacturers are expanding their businesses through organic growth strategies by making a collaborative effort with end-users and developing biorepositories using companies' products. All these factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market over the forecast period.

Technavio identifies the following as the major players in the market.

ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Air Water Inc.

ARCTIKO AS

Aucma Co. Ltd

Avantor Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Chart Industries Inc.

ZHONGKE MEILING CRYOGENICS CO. LTD.

Froilabo

Haier Biomedical

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Helmer Scientific Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

PHC Holdings Corp.

Scientific Research Instruments Co Pvt Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi Guanya Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd.

Scimed Asia Pte Ltd.

Stericox India Pvt. Ltd.

Cryogenic Freezers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Hospitals and blood centers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Biotechnology companies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Academic and research institutions - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hospitals and blood centers are the prime end-users of cryogenic freezers. In hospitals, cryogenic freezers are required to store biological sample freezers, drugs and vaccines, skin cells, and cultures. In blood banks, cryogenic freezers are used to store blood samples.

Cryogenic Freezers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

About 36% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for the cryopreservation of biomaterials and the growth in cryopreserved sample volumes are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing adoption of connected IT architecture among biobanks and laboratories is positively influencing the growth of the cryogenic freezers market in North America.

Cryogenic Freezers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 131.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Air Water Inc., ARCTIKO AS, Aucma Co. Ltd, Avantor Inc., BioLife Solutions, Inc. , Brooks Automation Inc., Chart Industries Inc., ZHONGKE MEILING CRYOGENICS CO. LTD., Froilabo, Haier Biomedical, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. , Helmer Scientific Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., Scientific Research Instruments Co Pvt Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi Guanya Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Scimed Asia Pte Ltd., and Stericox India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

