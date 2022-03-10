Cryogenic Insulation Market size to increase by USD 665.36 million | North America to emerge as largest market | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the demand for clean and eco-friendly energy resources. In addition, the increasing LNG demand from several industries globally and rising gas exploration activities in the US will further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players occupying the competitive landscape. The vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report identifies Altrad Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., DUNMORE Corp., Imerys S.A., Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Rochling SE and Co. KG, and Unifrax I LLC as dominant players in the market.

Cryogenic Insulation Market: Segment Highlights

Based on the application, the report segments the cryogenic insulation market by LPG/LNG transport and storage, energy and power, metallurgical, chemicals, and others.

The market witnessed significant growth in the LPG/CNG transport and storage segment in 2021.

The increasing shipping of liquified natural gas as cryogenic gas in specialized marine vessels is driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

32% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

The introduction of decarbonization policies by governments in the region will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

The introduction of natural gas vehicles by major automobile companies such as Volvo, MAN, Ford, and Chevrolet will also drive the growth of the cryogenic insulation market in North America .

The US and Canada will be the key markets for cryogenic insulation in North America.

However, the market will witness faster growth in APAC and Europe.

. Countries such as China , Germany , and Brazil are also expected to emerge as major markets for cryogenic insulation.

Notes:

The cryogenic insulation market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

The cryogenic insulation market is segmented by application (LPG/LNG transport and storage, energy and power, metallurgical, chemicals, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Cryogenic Insulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 665.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altrad Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., DUNMORE Corp., Imerys S.A., Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Rochling SE and Co. KG, and Unifrax I LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

LPG/LNG transport and storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Energy and power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Metallurgical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altrad Group

Armacell International SA

BASF SE

Cabot Corp.

DUNMORE Corp.

Imerys S.A.

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Rochling SE and Co. KG

Unifrax I LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

