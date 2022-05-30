Cryogenic Pump Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cryogenic Pump Market by Orientation, Design (Submersible, Non-Submersible), Type, Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, Helium, Hydrogen), End User (Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals) & Region - Global forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cryogenic Pump Market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for cryogenic pumps from the energy & power industry, especially the oil & gas sector, is the primary driver of market growth. On the contrary, the volatility in raw material prices and interference from gray market players restrain the growth of the market.

Nitrogen: The largest segment of the Cryogenic Pump Market, by equipment

The Cryogenic Pump Market, by cryogen, is segmented into nitrogen, argon, oxygen, LNG, helium, hydrogen, and other cryogens. Other cryogens include nitrous oxide, ethylene, and carbon dioxide. The nitrogen segment is expected to hold the largest size of the market for Cryogenic Pump Market. The high market share of the nitrogen segment can be attributed to the high demand for liquified nitrogen from the energy & power and electronics industries.

The energy & power segment is expected to be the most significant Cryogenic Pump Market, by end user

The Cryogenic Pump Market, by cryogen, is segmented metallurgy, energy & power, chemicals, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and others. Others include food & beverage, shipping and infrastructure industries. The enhanced demand from the energy & power industry, especially from the oil & gas sector is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Cryogenic Pump Market

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the Cryogenic Pump Market, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific Cryogenic Pump Market is expected to be primarily driven by the development of energy & power and metallurgy industries in the emerging economies such as India and China.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Cryogenic Pump Market. These players include Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), EBARA CORPORATION (Japan), SHI Cryogenics Group (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Fives Group (France).

