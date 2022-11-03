Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryogenic Vials Market share is expected to increase by USD 66.16 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.38% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Cryogenic Vials Market is estimated at 4.83% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-HIGH during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027

One of the core components of customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Moreover, this report also provides impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ), which are expected to range between LOW-NEUTRAL from 2023-2027.

Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Cryogenic Vials market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

The Cryogenic Vials Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

AHN Biotechnologie GmbH

Avantor Inc.

Azer Scientific Inc.

Biologix Group Ltd.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Corning Inc.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

EZ BioResearch LLC

LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Merck KGaA

Narang Medical Ltd.

Pioneer Impex

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Starlab International GMBH

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Ziath Ltd.

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of Cryogenic Vials Industry Segment

The market is segmented by Type (Internally Threaded Cryogenic Vials and Externally Threaded Cryogenic Vials) and End-user (Research Organizations, Drug Manufacturers, Healthcare Institutions, and Others).

and By Type - The internally threaded cryogenic vials segment shows a gradual increase in demand during 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase in demand during Internally threaded cryogenic vials have screw threads on the inner or concave surface. These vials have efficient sealing capabilities owing to the equal dimension outside the tube for caps and vials, which expands evenly with changes in temperature. This prevents the risk of contamination and helps maintain the sterility of biomaterials.

Increasing Adoption of Cryopreservation Procedures is Notably Driving the Cryogenic Vials Market Growth

The cryopreservation procedure uses ultra-low temperatures to preserve biological samples. The adoption of this procedure is increasing significantly for various applications, such as the preservation of cells and organs, cryosurgery, molecular biology and biochemistry, food sciences, and medical applications, among others. Cryogenic vials are important in cryopreservation procedures, as they are highly efficient in maintaining optimum storage conditions and sufficient retrieval of biological materials. Thus, the demand for cryogenic vials is increasing, with the rise in cryopreservation procedures.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Cryogenic Vials Industry

The market is segmented by Geography into North America (The US and Canada ), Europe (The UK, Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China and India ), and ROW ( Argentina , Australia , Brazil , and Rest of the World)

North America is projected to contribute 36% of market growth by 2027 . The rising need for the cryopreservation of biomaterials in biopharmaceutical research and the increase in cryopreserved sample volumes are driving the demand for cryogenic vials in the region.

is projected to contribute . The of biomaterials in biopharmaceutical research and the are driving the demand for cryogenic vials in the region. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a rise in demand for cryogenic vials in North America . During the pandemic, the US experienced supply chain disruptions and drug shortages. In February 2020 , the US FDA announced that it would hold back inspections of Chinese research facilities. However, the continuation of trade with China and other countries, the resumption of clinical trials, and progressing vaccination drives in the second half of 2020 are expected to fuel the growth of the regional cryogenic vials market during the forecast period.

Related Reports -

Cryogenic Freezers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 131.52 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and blood centers, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Cryostat Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 861.81 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%. The growing medical research is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Cryogenic Vials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 66.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, EZ BioResearch LLC, LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Pioneer Impex, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Starlab International GMBH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Ziath Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Internally threaded cryogenic vials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Externally threaded cryogenic vials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Research organization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Drug manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Healthcare institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd.

11.4 Avantor Inc.

11.5 Azer Scientific Inc.

11.6 Biologix Group Ltd.

11.7 Brooks Automation Inc.

11.8 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

11.9 Corning Inc.

11.10 DWK Life Sciences GmbH

11.11 EZ BioResearch LLC

11.12 LVL Technologies GmbH and Co. KG

11.13 Merck KGaA

11.14 SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

11.15 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

11.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.17 Ziath Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

