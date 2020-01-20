Cryogenic Vials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2020-2024

The analyst the global cryogenic vials market, and it is poised to grow by USD 42.48 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global cryogenic vials market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of cryogenic vials in drug research and development. Also, the focus towards improving design and quality standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the global cryogenic vials market as well.



Market Segmentation

This global cryogenic vials market is segmented as below:

Type

• Internally threaded cryogenic vials

• Externally threaded cryogenic vials



Geographic segmentation

• US



Key Trends for global cryogenic vials market growth

This study identifies a growing focus towards improving design and quality standards as the prime reasons driving the global cryogenic vials market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global cryogenic vials market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global cryogenic vials market, including some of the vendors such as Avantor Inc., BIOLOGIX GROUP Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Merck KGaA, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, StemCell Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





