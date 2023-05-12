Cryogenic Vials Market size to grow by USD 66.16 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

May 12, 2023, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the cryogenic vials market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 66.16 million, almost at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures is a key factor driving the global cryogenic vials market growth.
Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, EZ BioResearch LLC, LVL Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Pioneer Impex, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Starlab International GMBH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Ziath Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
abdoslifesciences.com- The company offers cryogenic vials such as Freezing Tubes, Cryo Vial External Thread, and Cryo Coders for External and Internal Threaded Vials.
avantorsciences.com- The company offers cryogenic vials of various capacities such as 200 ml, 300 ml, and 500 ml.
azerscientific.com- The company offers cryogenic vials such as Cryogenic Freezing Vial, and Silicone Washer Seal Cryogenic Vial.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:
- Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027 Size
- Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027 Trends
- Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis
Increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, cross-contamination issues related to poor manufacturing might hamper the market growth.
Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Market Driver
- Increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures
- Growing use of cryogenic vials in drug research and development
- Favorable government support and increase in funding
Market Trends
- Growing adoption of barcoded cryogenic vials
- Increasing demand for stem cell cryopreservation
- Growing focus on improving design and quality standards
Market Challenges
- Cross-contamination issues related to poor manufacturing
- Stringent regulations regarding product sterility
- The fluctuating cost of raw materials
Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Cryogenic Vials Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Internally Threaded Cryogenic Vials: The market share growth by the internally threaded cryogenic vials segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Externally Threaded Cryogenic Vials
- End-user
- Research Organization
- Drug Manufacturers
- Healthcare Institutions
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America is projected to account for 36% of the global market share growth by 2027.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cryogenic vials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cryogenic vials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cryogenic vials market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cryogenic vials market, vendors
|
Cryogenic Vials Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 66.16 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.83
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, EZ BioResearch LLC, LVL Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Pioneer Impex, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Starlab International GMBH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Ziath Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
