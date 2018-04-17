CryoLife Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 8:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the teleconference will be available May 3 through May 10 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13678913.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting Webcasts & Presentations. In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter and full year, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 90 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Contacts:





CryoLife The Ruth Group D. Ashley Lee Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer 646-536-7035 / 7024 and Chief Operating Officer tbui@theruthgroup.com Phone: 770-419-3355 epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

