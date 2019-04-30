CryoLife Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Total revenues were $67.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, reflecting year over year growth of 9% and an 11% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2018

in the first quarter of 2019, reflecting year over year growth of 9% and an 11% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2018 On-X ® revenues increased 14%, and 15% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2018

revenues increased 14%, and 15% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2018

JOTEC ® revenues increased 10%, and 18% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2018

revenues increased 10%, and 18% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2018 Net loss was ($297,000) , or ($0.01) per fully diluted common share; non-GAAP net income was $1.5 million , or $0.04 per fully diluted common share

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"We had a successful start to the year posting solid financial results and advancing our clinical and R&D programs. Our strategy of differentiated products focused on select markets, supported by a well-trained direct sales force, is allowing us to continue to take market share," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Given our strong performance in the first quarter and the expected launch of the initial phase of our next generation products, we remain on track to deliver high single-digit top line growth in 2019. Our pipeline programs have increased our addressable market opportunity to $3.5 billion, positioning the Company for substantial growth in the coming years."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $67.5 million, reflecting growth of 9%, and 11% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2018. The increase was driven by strong revenue growth from JOTEC, On-X, and BioGlue.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was ($297,000), or ($0.01) per fully diluted common share, compared to a net loss of ($3.9) million, or ($0.11) per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $793,000, or $0.02 per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018.

2019 Financial Outlook

CryoLife is reiterating its full-year financial guidance, with total revenues for 2019 expected to be in the range of $280 million to $284 million and non-GAAP earnings per share expected to be between $0.28 and $0.32.

All numbers are presented on a GAAP basis except where expressly referenced as non-GAAP. The Company does not provide GAAP income per common share on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any unusual gains and losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's financial guidance for 2019 is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude (as applicable) business development and integration expenses, amortization expense, and inventory basis step-up expense. The Company believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, and the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisitions, or non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, April 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results followed by a question and answer session. To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261. A replay of the teleconference will be available through May 7, 2019 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The Conference ID for the replay is 13690095.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our belief that our strategy of differentiated products focused on select markets, supported by a well-trained direct sales force, is allowing us to continue to take market share; the timing of our expected launch of the initial phase of our next generation products; our belief that we remain on track to deliver high single-digit top line growth in 2019; our belief that our addressable market opportunity is $3.5 billion; and our belief that we are positioned for substantial growth in the coming years. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018. CryoLife does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 Revenues:











Products

$ 48,401

$ 43,598 Preservation services



19,104



18,350 Total revenues



67,505



61,948













Cost of products and preservation services:











Products



13,826



14,157 Preservation services



9,406



8,563 Total cost of products and preservation services



23,232



22,720













Gross margin



44,273



39,228













Operating expenses:











General, administrative, and marketing



36,520



37,348 Research and development



5,548



5,370 Total operating expenses



42,068



42,718 Operating income (loss)



2,205



(3,490)













Interest expense



3,894



3,656 Interest income



(116)



(59) Other expense (income), net



77



(181)













Loss before income taxes



(1,650)



(6,906) Income tax benefit



(1,353)



(3,051)













Net loss

$ (297)

$ (3,855)













Loss per common share:











Basic

$ (0.01)

$ (0.11) Diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.11)













Weighted-average common shares outstanding:











Basic



36,778



36,146 Diluted



36,778



36,146





























CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (In thousands)









(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 Products:











BioGlue

$ 17,222

$ 15,970 JOTEC



15,954



14,460 On-X



11,731



10,309 CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy



1,714



1,346 PerClot



1,050



972 PhotoFix



730



541 Total Products



48,401 43,598







Preservation services:











Cardiac tissue



8,930



8,103 Vascular tissue



10,174



10,247 Total preservation services



19,104



18,350













Total revenues

$ 67,505

$ 61,948













Revenues:











U.S.

$ 37,325

$ 34,888 International



30,180



27,060 Total revenues

$ 67,505

$ 61,948































(Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities $ 41,075

$ 42,236 Total current assets

178,652



179,168 Total assets

586,928



571,091 Total current liabilities

36,423



34,523 Total liabilities

314,306



296,024 Shareholders' equity

272,622



275,067

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income and Diluted (Loss) Income Per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018













GAAP:











Loss before income taxes

$ (1,650)

$ (6,906) Income tax benefit



(1,353)



(3,051) Net loss

$ (297)

$ (3,855)













Diluted loss per common share:

$ (0.01)

$ (0.11)













Reconciliation of income before income taxes,











GAAP to adjusted net income, non-GAAP:

























Loss before income taxes, GAAP

$ (1,650)

$ (6,906) Adjustments:











Business development and integration expenses



1,109



3,722 Amortization expense



2,579



2,735 Inventory basis step-up expense



--



1,506 Adjusted income before income taxes,











non-GAAP



2,038



1,057













Income tax expense calculated at a











pro forma tax rate of 25%



510



264 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP

$ 1,528

$ 793













Reconciliation of diluted (loss) income per common











share, GAAP to adjusted diluted (loss) income per











common share, non-GAAP:

























Diluted loss per common share – GAAP

$ (0.01)

$ (0.11) Adjustments:











Business development and integration expenses



0.03



0.10 Amortization expense



0.07



0.07 Inventory basis step-up expense



--



0.04 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments



(0.03)



(0.05) Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate



(0.02)



(0.03) Adjusted diluted income per common share,











non-GAAP:

$ 0.04

$ 0.02













Diluted weighted-average common











shares outstanding:



37,711



36,985

























































CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues; Gross Margin; General, Administrative, and Marketing Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018

Growth Rate





















Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to

















total revenues, non-GAAP:

















Total revenues, GAAP

$ 67,505

$ 61,948

9%

Impact of changes in currency exchange



--



(1,337)





Total constant currency revenues, non-GAAP

$ 67,505

$ 60,611

11%

































Reconciliation of total JOTEC revenues, GAAP to

















total JOTEC revenues, non-GAAP:

















Total JOTEC revenues, GAAP

$ 15,954

$ 14,460

10%

Impact of changes in currency exchange



--



(986)





Total constant currency JOTEC revenues, non-GAAP

$ 15,954

$ 13,474

18%

























Reconciliation of total On-X revenues, GAAP to

















total On-X revenues, non-GAAP:

















Total On-X revenues, GAAP

$ 11,731

$ 10,309

14%

Impact of changes in currency exchange



--



(77)





Total constant currency On-X revenues, non-GAAP

$ 11,731

$ 10,232

15%

























(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended









March 31,











2019



2018





Reconciliation of net (loss) income, GAAP

















to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:

















Net (loss) income, GAAP

$ (297)

$ (3,855)





Adjustments:

















Depreciation and amortization expense



4,350



4,376





Income tax benefit



(1,353)



(3,051)





Interest income



(116)



(59)





Interest expense



3,894



3,656





Inventory basis step-up expense



-



1,506





Business development and integration expenses



1,109



3,722





Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation



74



(32)





Stock-based compensation expense



1,853



1,248





Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$ 9,514

$ 7,511







CryoLife D. Ashley Lee Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operating Officer

Phone: 770-419-3355 Gilmartin Group LLC Greg Chodaczek / Lynn Lewis Phone: 646-924-1769 investors@cryolife.com



SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cryolife.com

