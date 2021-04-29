CryoLife Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved total revenues of $71.1 million in the first quarter 2021 versus $66.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 7% on a GAAP basis and 3% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis

in the first quarter 2021 versus in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 7% on a GAAP basis and 3% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis Net loss was ($3.1) million , or ($0.08) per share, in the first quarter of 2021

, or per share, in the first quarter of 2021 Non-GAAP net income was $1.4 million , or $0.03 per share, in the first quarter of 2021

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business, we saw our business return to growth on both a GAAP and proforma constant currency basis in the first quarter. Growth was driven by our new product launches outside of the U.S., a recovery in procedure volume in the U.S., an improved JOTEC inventory position, and our international expansion efforts, evidenced by double digit revenue growth in both Asia and Europe," commented Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"Additionally, we made progress on our regulatory strategy and are on-track to file PMAs for PerClot and PROACT Mitral later in 2021, which should help drive growth in 2022 and 2023. We also made solid progress on enrollment in our PROACT Xa clinical trial and advanced R&D programs that should deliver additional growth opportunities beginning in 2024. We are optimistic that the second half of 2021 will be the start of a prolonged period of growth for CryoLife."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $71.1 million, reflecting an increase of 7% on a GAAP basis and 3% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis, both compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $(3.1) million, or $(0.08) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($6.7) million, or ($0.18) per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($2.7) million, or ($0.07) per fully diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020.

The financial results reported in this earnings release are preliminary pending the Company's filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which it expects to file on April 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Outlook

Due to continued uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic, particularly in Europe, the Company is not issuing full year 2021 financial guidance at this time.

The Company's financial performance for 2021 is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EBITDA results exclude (as applicable) business development, integration, and severance expense; depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; non-cash interest expense; loss on foreign currency revaluation; stock-based compensation expense; corporate rebranding expense; and income tax expense (benefit). The Company believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisitions, or non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets. The Company has excluded the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release and reflect the view of management as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our beliefs that our PMAs for PerClot and PROACT Mitral, if approved, should help drive our growth in 2022 and 2023; our PROACT Xa clinical trial and advanced R&D programs, if successful, should deliver additional growth opportunities for us beginning in 2024; and the second half of 2021 will be the start of a prolonged period of growth for CryoLife. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan distribution agreement may not be achieved and the continued effects of COVID-19, including decelerating vaccination or vaccine adoption rates, or government mandates implemented to address the effects of the pandemic could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020. CryoLife does not assume any obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty to update any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021



2020 Revenues:









Products $ 53,345

$ 46,420 Preservation services

17,742



20,009 Total revenues

71,087



66,429











Cost of products and preservation services:









Products

14,911



13,040 Preservation services

8,338



9,218 Total cost of products and preservation services

23,249



22,258











Gross margin

47,838



44,171











Operating expenses:









General, administrative, and marketing

38,638



39,002 Research and development

7,754



6,356 Total operating expenses

46,392



45,358











Operating income (loss)

1,446



(1,187)











Interest expense

4,040



3,388 Interest income

(24)



(102) Other expense, net

1,931



3,662











Loss before income taxes

(4,501)



(8,135) Income tax benefit

(1,363)



(1,470)











Net loss $ (3,138)

$ (6,665)











Loss per common share:









Basic $ (0.08)

$ (0.18) Diluted $ (0.08)

$ (0.18)











Weighted-average common shares outstanding:









Basic

38,738



37,390 Diluted

38,738



37,390











Net loss $ (3,138)

$ (6,665) Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation adjustments

(10,290)



(4,463) Comprehensive loss $ (13,428)

$ (11,128)

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)













March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,552

$ 61,412 Restricted securities

550



546 Trade receivables, net

48,320



45,964 Other receivables

2,416



2,788 Inventories

73,375



73,038 Deferred preservation costs

39,250



36,546 Prepaid expenses and other

15,220



14,295 Total current assets

235,683



234,589











Goodwill

253,950



260,061 Acquired technology, net

178,964



186,091 Other intangibles, net

39,274



40,966 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

39,073



18,571 Property and equipment, net

31,497



33,077 Deferred income taxes

1,657



1,446 Other assets

14,734



14,603 Total assets $ 794,832

$ 789,404











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of contingent consideration $ 16,800

$ 16,430 Accrued compensation

10,644



10,192 Accounts payable

8,952



9,623 Accrued expenses

8,564



7,472 Accrued procurement fees

3,402



3,619 Current maturities of operating leases

1,548



5,763 Current portion of long-term debt

1,174



1,195 Taxes payable

3,229



2,808 Other liabilities

3,705



3,366 Total current liabilities

58,018



60,468











Long-term debt

310,058



290,468 Contingent consideration

44,100



43,500 Non-current maturities of operating leases

38,441



14,034 Deferred income taxes

29,272



34,713 Deferred compensation liability

5,436



5,518 Other liabilities

12,176



11,990 Total liabilities $ 497,501

$ 460,691











Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock

--



-- Common stock (issued shares of 40,585 in 2021 and 40,394 in 2020)

406



404 Additional paid-in capital

301,449



316,192 Retained earnings

13,671



20,022 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(3,547)



6,743 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of March 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively

(14,648)



(14,648) Total shareholders' equity

297,331



328,713











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 794,832

$ 789,404

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021



2020 Net cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss $ (3,138)

$ (6,665)











Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

6,006



4,898 Non-cash compensation

2,480



2,564 Non-cash lease expense

1,758



1,746 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

1,274



720 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

970



-- Deferred income taxes

(4,241)



(265) Other

787



461 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

1,590



(2,489) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,291)



982 Receivables

(3,301)



3,557 Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(5,933)



(2,874) Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

(3,039)



2,635











Net cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(1,502)



(2,539) Other

692



(364) Net cash flows used in investing activities

(810)



(2,903)











Net cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from revolving line of credit

--



30,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

861



1,064 Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings

(1,813)



(1,712) Repayment of debt

(701)



(691) Other

(442)



(146) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,095)



28,515











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities

1,088



1,336 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities

(4,856)



29,583











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities beginning of period

61,958



34,294 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities end of period $ 57,102

$ 63,877

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (In thousands)













(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Products:









Aortic stents and stent grafts $ 20,205

$ 15,468 Surgical sealants

17,828



16,737 On-X

13,095



12,202 Other

2,217



2,013 Total products

53,345



46,420











Preservation services

17,742



20,009 Total revenues $ 71,087

$ 66,429











Revenues:









U.S. $ 36,318

$ 36,447 International

34,769



29,982 Total revenues $ 71,087

$ 66,429

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except per share data)















(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Growth

Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to











total revenues, non-GAAP:











Total revenues, GAAP $ 71,087

$ 66,429 7% Including AMDS prior to acquisition

--



698

Total GAAP revenues including

AMDS

71,087



67,127 6% Impact of changes in currency exchange

--



1,725

Total constant currency revenues including

AMDS, non-GAAP $ 71,087

$ 68,852 3%



























(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

$

2021

2020 Reconciliation of operating income (loss), GAAP to









adjusted operating income, non-GAAP:









Operating income (loss) $ 1,446

$ (1,187) Amortization expense

4,260



3,033 Business development, integration, and severance expense

1,470



823 Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP $ 7,176

$ 2,669



























(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP to









adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:









Net loss, GAAP $ (3,138)

$ (6,665) Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization expense

6,006



4,898 Interest expense

4,040



3,388 Stock-based compensation expense

2,480



2,564 Loss on foreign currency revaluation

1,886



3,663 Business development, integration, and severance expense

1,470



823 Corporate rebranding expense

15



321 Interest income

(24)



(102) Income tax benefit

(1,363)



(1,470) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 11,372

$ 7,420

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021



2020 GAAP:









Loss before income taxes $ (4,501)

$ (8,135) Income tax benefit

(1,363)



(1,470) Net loss $ (3,138)

$ (6,665)











Diluted loss per common share: $ (0.08)

$ (0.18)











Diluted weighted-average common









shares outstanding

38,738



37,390











Reconciliation of loss before income taxes,









GAAP to adjusted income (loss), non-GAAP









Loss before income taxes, GAAP: $ (4,501)

$ (8,135) Adjustments:









Amortization expense

4,260



3,033 Business development, integration, and severance expense

1,470



823 Non-cash interest expense

568



405 Corporate rebranding expense

15



321 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes,









non-GAAP

1,812



(3,553)











Income tax expense (benefit) calculated at a









pro forma tax rate of 25%

453



(888) Adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 1,359

$ (2,665)











Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP









to adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share, non-GAAP:









Diluted loss per common share, GAAP: $ (0.08)

$ (0.18) Adjustments:









Amortization expense

0.11



0.08 Business development, integration, and severance expense

0.04



0.02 Non-cash interest expense

0.01



0.01 Corporate rebranding expense

--



0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.04)



(0.03) Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate

(0.01)



0.02 Adjusted diluted income (loss) per common share,









non-GAAP $ 0.03

$ (0.07)











Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP









to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:









Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

38,738



37,390 Adjustments:









Stock options

326



-- Contingently returnable shares

289



-- Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP1

39,353



37,390

1- Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP does not include the dilutive impact of the Senior Convertible Notes

