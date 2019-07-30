CryoLife Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Total revenues were $71.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, reflecting year over year growth of 4% and a 7% increase on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2018

On-X ® revenues increased 4%, and 5% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2018

JOTEC ® revenues were flat, and increased 8% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2018

revenues were flat, and increased 8% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2018 Net income was $2.8 million , or $0.07 per fully diluted common share; non-GAAP net income was $4.1 million , or $0.11 per fully diluted common share

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Our second quarter performance marked another period of consistent growth despite headwinds. We also continued to make important progress advancing our clinical pipeline and R&D programs" said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect the second half of 2019 to commence the start of a multi-year launch of next generation products into existing and new geographies. This is an exciting time in our history and we are confident we have the right mix of differentiated products supported by our experienced sales organization to take the Company to higher levels of revenue performance."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $71.1 million, reflecting growth of 4%, and 7% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the second quarter of 2018. The non-GAAP increase was driven by revenue growth from BioGlue, On-X, JOTEC, and tissue processing.

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.8 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted common share, compared to a net income of $226,000, or $0.01 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.1 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.9 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018.

2019 Financial Outlook

CryoLife is reiterating its full-year financial guidance, with total revenues for 2019 expected to be in the range of $280 million to $284 million and non-GAAP earnings per share expected to be between $0.28 and $0.32.

All numbers are presented on a GAAP basis except where expressly referenced as non-GAAP. The Company does not provide GAAP income per common share on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any unusual gains and losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP.

The Company's financial guidance for 2019 is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EBITDA results exclude (as applicable) business development and integration expenses, amortization expense, inventory basis step-up expense, loss on foreign currency revaluation, and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisitions, or non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets. The Company has excluded the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast later today, July 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results followed by a question and answer session. To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261. A replay of the teleconference will be available through August 7, 2019 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The Conference ID for the replay is 13692463.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include our belief that we expect the second half of 2019 to commence the start of a multi-year launch of next generation products into existing and new geographies and we have the right mix of differentiated products supported by our experienced sales organization to take the Company to higher levels of revenue performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018. CryoLife does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (In thousands, except per share data)

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018



2019



2018 Revenues:





















Products $ 51,168

$ 49,313

$ 99,569

$ 92,911 Preservation services

19,971



19,183



39,075



37,533 Total revenues

71,139



68,496



138,644



130,444























Cost of products and preservation services:





















Products

14,489



13,550



28,315



27,707 Preservation services

9,684



9,095



19,090



17,658 Total cost of products and preservation services

24,173



22,645



47,405



45,365























Gross margin

46,966



45,851



91,239



85,079























Operating expenses:





















General, administrative, and marketing

34,623



34,727



71,143



72,075 Research and development

5,841



5,719



11,389



11,089 Total operating expenses

40,464



40,446



82,532



83,164 Operating income

6,502



5,405



8,707



1,915























Interest expense

3,811



4,103



7,705



7,759 Interest income

(233)



(30)



(349)



(89) Other expense, net

185



1,466



262



1,285























Income (loss) before income taxes

2,739



(134)



1,089



(7,040) Income tax benefit

(93)



(360)



(1,446)



(3,411)























Net income (loss) $ 2,832

$ 226

$ 2,535

$ (3,629)























Income (loss) per common share:





















Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ (0.10) Diluted $ 0.07

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ (0.10)























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

37,156



36,318



36,968



36,233 Diluted

37,838



37,249



37,789



36,233

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (In thousands)

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018



2019



2018 Products:





















BioGlue $ 17,933

$ 17,069

$ 35,155

$ 33,039 JOTEC

17,208



17,205



33,162



31,665 On-X

12,410



11,888



24,141



22,197 CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy

1,898



1,578



3,612



2,924 PerClot

784



968



1,834



1,940 PhotoFix

935



605



1,665



1,146 Total products

51,168



49,313



99,569



92,911























Preservation services:





















Cardiac tissue

10,500



9,055



19,430



17,158 Vascular tissue

9,471



10,128



19,645



20,375 Total preservation services

19,971



19,183



39,075



37,533























Total revenues $ 71,139

$ 68,496

$ 138,644

$ 130,444























Revenues:





















U.S. $ 38,239

$ 36,719

$ 75,563

$ 71,607 International

32,900



31,777



63,081



58,837 Total revenues $ 71,139

$ 68,496

$ 138,644

$ 130,444







































(Unaudited)

















June 30,

December 31,













2019

2018























Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities











$ 40,255

$ 42,236 Total current assets













188,557



179,168 Total assets













597,123



571,091 Total current liabilities













37,468



34,523 Total liabilities













314,970



296,024 Shareholders' equity













282,153



275,067

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data)



























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP:





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,739

$ (134)

$ 1,089

$ (7,040) Income tax benefit

(93)



(360)



(1,446)



(3,411) Net income (loss) $ 2,832

$ 226

$ 2,535

$ (3,629)























Diluted income (loss) per common share: $ 0.07

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ (0.10)























Reconciliation of income (loss) before income





















taxes, GAAP to adjusted net income,





















non-GAAP:





















Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP $ 2,739

$ (134)

$ 1,089

$ (7,040) Adjustments:





















Business development and integration expenses

203



1,294



1,312



5,016 Amortization expense

2,557



2,753



5,136



5,488 Inventory basis step-up expense

--



1,237



--



2,743 Adjusted income before income taxes,





















non-GAAP

5,499



5,150



7,537



6,207 Income tax expense calculated at a





















pro forma tax rate of 25%

1,375



1,288



1,884



1,552 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 4,124

$ 3,862

$ 5,653

$ 4,655























Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per





















common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:





















Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP: $ 0.07

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ (0.10) Adjustments:





















Business development and integration expenses

--



0.03



0.03



0.13 Amortization expense

0.06



0.07



0.13



0.14 Inventory basis step-up expense

--



0.03



--



0.07 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

--



(0.03)



(0.03)



(0.08) Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate

(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.05)



(0.04) Adjusted diluted income per common share,





















non-GAAP: $ 0.11

$ 0.10

$ 0.15

$ 0.12























Diluted weighted-average common





















shares outstanding

37,838



37,249



37,789



37,152

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues (In thousands, except per share data)































(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018 Growth Rate

2019

2018 Growth Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to

























total revenues, non-GAAP:

























Total revenues, GAAP $ 71,139

$ 68,496 4%

$ 138,644

$ 130,444 6% Impact of changes in currency exchange

--



(1,738)





--



(3,074)

Total constant currency revenues, non-GAAP $ 71,139

$ 66,758 7%

$ 138,644

$ 127,370 9%



























Reconciliation of total BioGlue revenues, GAAP to

























total BioGlue revenues, non-GAAP:

























Total BioGlue revenues, GAAP $ 17,933

$ 17,069 5%

$ 35,155

$ 33,039 6% Impact of changes in currency exchange

--



(295)





--



(517)

Total constant currency BioGlue revenues, non-GAAP $ 17,933

$ 16,774 7%

$ 35,155

$ 32,522 8%



























Reconciliation of total On-X revenues, GAAP to

























total On-X revenues, non-GAAP:

























Total On-X revenues, GAAP $ 12,410

$ 11,888 4%

$ 24,141

$ 22,197 9% Impact of changes in currency exchange

--



(91)





--



(168)

Total constant currency On-X revenues, non-GAAP $ 12,410

$ 11,797 5%

$ 24,141

$ 22,029 10%



























Reconciliation of total JOTEC revenues, GAAP, to

























total JOTEC revenues, non-GAAP:

























Total JOTEC revenues, GAAP $ 17,208

$ 17,205 0%

$ 33,162

$ 31,665 5% Impact of changes in currency exchange

--



(1,299)





--



(2,284)

Total constant currency JOTEC revenues, non-GAAP $ 17,208

$ 15,906 8%

$ 33,162

$ 29,381 13%

CRYOLIFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except per share data)





























(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018 Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP























to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:























Net income (loss), GAAP $ 2,832

$ 226



$ 2,535

$ (3,629) Adjustments:























Depreciation and amortization expense

4,381



4,730





8,731



9,106 Income tax benefit

(93)



(360)





(1,446)



(3,411) Interest income

(233)



(30)





(349)



(89) Interest expense

3,811



4,103





7,705



7,759 Inventory basis step-up expense

--



1,237





--



2,743 Business development and integration expenses

203



1,294





1,312



5,016 Loss on foreign currency revaluation

176



1,477





250



1,458 Stock-based compensation expense

2,266



1,872





4,119



3,120 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 13,343

$ 14,549



$ 22,857

$ 22,073



























Contacts:





CryoLife
D. Ashley Lee
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and
Chief Operating Officer
Phone: 770-419-3355



SOURCE CryoLife, Inc.

